Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

After making headlines over his controversial comment on “ripped jeans”, Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat made a factual mistake when he said in his speech that “America enslaved India for 200 years”.

In a video of his speech, CM Rawat can be heard saying, “America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is fighting” to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a program in Nainital on Ramainagar on Sunday, CM Rawat apparently confused Britain with the US, saying, “Compared to other countries, India is doing better in terms of tackling the COVID-19 crisis. “America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is fighting in the present,” he said.

“The US is number one in the health sector and yet, they have over 50 lakh (Covid) deaths,” he added. “They are again heading towards a deadlock.”

Reacting to the comment, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala scoffed at BJP over Rawat’s election as CM Uttarakhand.

Swiping on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said he chooses such a “learned” talent. He also mocked Rawats’ statement that the US ruled India for 200 years.

Earlier this week, UTarakhand CM was confronted with his controversial comments about women wearing ripped jeans and how they could not – he feels – provide the right home environment for children.

CM Rawat said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in torn jeans and was concerned about the example she was setting for society.

Amid condemnation of CM Uttarakhand comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos of ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.