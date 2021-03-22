Super Rugby trans-Tasman is no longer clear after Jacinda Ardern update

The prospect of the Rugby trans-Tasman super crossroads series as planned is no longer clear as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern just revealed that her government would announce a possible date for opening a travel bubble with Australia on April 6 .

While staying there is only quarantine travel from New Zealand to Australia and not the other way around.

Ardern was expected to announce the date for the bubble opening on Monday, but the Prime Minister instead delayed the announcement by two weeks, leaving what would be a narrow window for the trans-Tasman series or be glowing green, rearranged or removed altogether.

The six-week competition, which puts New Zealand’s five Super Rugby provinces against Australia against five from May 14, therefore remains in the air without any exact date when the bubbles will start.

Asked why she did not announce a date for the trans-Tasman bubble on Monday, Ardern said: “Because we do not have a date for you.”

“We need to make sure we have a set plan.”

If a bubble is not created in time, there would be suggestions that a tournament center similar to the one used for last year’s Tri-Nations in Australia could be repeated for Super Rugby, but faces a similar scenario for the season. Tested back later in 2021 many New Zealand players reportedly are reluctant to relocate to Australia for two separate periods.

It has also been suggested that five Australian teams could enter a center in New Zealand, an idea that Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn was open to his unbeaten outfit seeing the opportunity to prove himself against New Zealand opposition .

Reds defender Jock Campbell directs the ball during the Super Rugby match against the Crusaders in Christchurch, March 6, 2020 Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images

Ardern says the bubble is a “very complex” adjustment and that the New Zealand Government was continuing to work with individual Australian governments as well as the Federal Government, suggesting that there may be issues for Rugby Australia [RA] given the five franchises are distributed in four states while the Brumbies are based on ACT.

Both Queensland and Western Australia were quick to close their borders with other states when small COVID outbreaks occurred.

Melbourne Rebels and Western Force last year both relocated to ensure Super Rugby AU proceeded, while Dave Wessels’s team again relocated their base to Canberra earlier this year after Victoria’s quick blockade a week before the start of competition.

If the bubble adjustments cannot be reached with each of the respective state governments in which the Australian teams are located, the franchises may again be relocated. But as is the situation in New Zealand, players from the Rebels in particular are tired of life on the road, especially since they were finally able to return to AAMI Park for a first home game in more than 12 months on Friday past.

Still, the Reds Thorn coach could not hide his desire for his team to have the opportunity to face the five New Zealand teams in the tournament, last week saying they were prepared to become the “Reds Queenstown” if that would allowed them to face the Crusaders and the Blues.

The draw for the five-week tournament was set late last year, with each team having two home games and two away games with all Round 3 games set to host in one place over the weekend. That host city is yet to be discovered, though it is believed that Auckland and Brisbane are the leaders if the competition continues in its original format.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told ESPN that Rugby Australia [RA] was prepared to wait until the end of April before making a final decision on the competition. Therefore, the governing body has remained calm about any emergency plan and specifically whether a third round of Super Rugby AU could be added instead of the crossover series.

Some of the New Zealand franchises had indicated earlier this year that they had considered plans for a third round of the Super Rugby Aotearoa amid uncertainty over the trans-Tasman series procedures.

ESPN has contacted RA for comments.