Adinarayanato heads the BJPby- The New Indian Express election campaign panel





from Express News Service TIRUPATI: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Sunday announced the election campaign committee and allegations of assembly segments falling under the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. Somu Veerraju released a list of 24 members, including the collector, members and ex-officio members of the campaign panel for the April 17 election. He also issued a list of charges against seven segments of assemblies in Chittoor and Nellore counties. Former BJP minister and deputy head of state Adinarayana Reddy will chair the campaign committee, which has 14 members. Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and State Charge d’Affaires V Muraleedharan, national secretary and state co-charge Sunil Deoadhar and five others will be ex-officio guests. The coordination committee with its alliance partner Jana Sena The party will be declared after the announcement of the candidate. Speaking to media in Tirupati on Sunday, Veerraju accused the YSRC of using the voluntary system to win the election. “The state government has created terror among the people through volunteers who are threatening the poor that they will remove their names from the list of beneficiaries if they do not vote for the YSRC. “We will file a complaint to the Election Commission about the misuse of the voluntary system by the government,” Somu said.

