Royal AmaZulu family to meet to discuss King’s successor: Buthelezi – SABC News





An announcement is expected this week about the legacy of the late AmaZulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. Traditional AmaZulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Sunday that a follow-up meeting would be held with senior members of the Royal Family on Wednesday to discuss the King’s will which passed earlier this month of complications related to COVID-19. The remains of the Kings were arrested on Thursday. According to sources close to the process, in the will of His Majesty, King AmaZulu directed Queen Mantombi Dlamini – also known as the Great Woman – to appoint the successor to the Zulu Monarch. Queen Mantombi Dlamini is the daughter of Sobhuza II of Swaziland and the sister of King Mswati III. Buthelezi has confirmed that an official statement will be made after Wednesday’s meeting. In order to keep the nation up to date with issues related to the Zulu Monarch’s legacy, the Royal Family has asked me to tell the following: a meeting of senior members of the Royal Family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday, where issues were discussed various, including matters relating to the will of His Majesty. It was decided that a meeting would be held Wednesday morning with His Majesty’s lawyers. This is where the issue currently stands. Further updates will be provided after Wednesday’s meeting. The monarch survives of six women and at least 30 children, of whom 16 are male. The responsibility of queens Culture experts say his Queens have a responsibility to teach the younger generation what the ousted monarch was for. Dr Gugu Mazibuko of KwaZulu-Natal University says Queens are the backbone of the Zulu nation. Queens have a big role to play, even when the King is late. They are the backbone and advisers of the nation. Most ceremonies held rely on information provided by Queens. They also have running programs that they must maintain even when the King has passed for the Nation to grow, says Mazibuko. Discussion on Zulu traditions and heritage:

