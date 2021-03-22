Floods in Australia: Thousands evacuated to New South Wales as ‘life-threatening’ rains flood the state





Rains have been affecting communities since Thursday, but flooding intensified over the weekend, with images showing roads, trees and houses completely submerged in flood waters in some areas.

Up to 38 locations across the state are considered natural disaster zones and 19 evacuation orders have been issued, with potentially more to come, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejikliansaid told a news conference Monday.

Most of the flooding has hit the north mid coast, from Hunter Valley near Sydney to Coffs Harbor, but harsh weather warnings have also been extended to include districts on the state’s southern coast for Tuesday as rains are forecast to shift. Heavy rains are also occurring inland in the north of the state on Monday, while in the east, the Australian Meteorological Bureau has warned of major “life-threatening” floods and heavy rain.

A severe weather warning has also been issued for neighboring Queensland, with heavy rains likely to bring immediate flooding to the southern and western parts of the state.

‘Breaking point’ Homes that were destroyed by fires during Australia’s record fire season in 2019 and 2020 are now being affected by floods. “The communities that were hit by the fires are now being hit by floods and a deep drought before that. I do not know at any time in the history of our state where we have had these extreme weather conditions in such a rapid succession between of a pandemic, “said NSW Prime Minister Berejiklian. “You have gone through three or four life-changing incidents on top of each other. It can make you feel like you are at the breaking point.” Some places have seen close to a meter (39 inches) of rain since Thursday and increased rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) is expected across the Sydney region over the next 24-36 hours, said Jane Golding of Bureau of Meteorology. at a news conference Monday. The worst affected areas have seen rainfall up to five times the monthly average of March falling in just four days. Heavy rains have been driven by two colliding weather systems, she said. A “slow trough in coastal motion” and the approach of another system coming from the west is throwing tropical humidity into the state, which is then being whipped by strong East winds. “With this approach of this new system coming from the west which is approaching today, we are expecting this heavy rain to fall in areas that have not seen so much rain in recent days, and we are expecting the risk of floods also occur in those areas, “Golding said. Residents have been asked to monitor weather warnings and heed emergency advice. As of Thursday, the State Emergency Service (SES) has responded to 8,000 calls for help, according to Berejiklian. Thousands of emergency workers and volunteers are on the ground, helping stranded residents. Overnight, residents in Kempsey were told to evacuate as the Macleay River is expected to burst its banks, according to CNN contributor Nine News . The city is currently divided into two of the flood waters and has no access to the city center, Nine News reported. BOM national flood services manager Justin Robinson told a news conference Monday that extreme weather is a record “flood event across the state” and flooding on the Hawkesbury River, which runs north and west of Sydney, is as bad as the similar incident of 1961. “I have been a flood forecaster at the Bureau for 20 years and this is probably the worst flood I have ever experienced and I have had to predict,” he said. “We have a flood hour covering the entire route from the Queensland border to the Victoria border, along all those coastal rivers.” Increased rainfall over the next few days is expected to bring renewed flooding to many communities that have already been affected, Robinson said. An ‘inland sea’ The photos show yards and houses half under water and flooded roads up to knee-high levels. In the Emu highlands near Penrith, a resident filmed a kangaroo swimming through the floodwaters in a backyard as the submerged roads turned into rivers. Nine News reported NSW SES said many areas across the state “resemble an inland sea” and once the rain stops and the waters start to stand still, there will be a “massive combined effort to clean up”. To help with the recovery, Prime Minister Berejiklian said she had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about calling for a military reserve. Berejiklian said the state may need the help of the Australian Defense Force (ADF). “It’s an evolving situation, if we need their support we’ll ask for it,” she said. As NSW faces severe flooding, the state government is in the midst of preparing its Covid-19 vaccination program and has urged those residents who may continue to be vaccinated. Although Australia often experiences extreme weather events such as floods, fires, droughts and storms, climate change is exacerbating them. Climate state 2020 the report by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) said heavy rainfall events in the country are becoming more intense and climate change is affecting the “frequency, magnitude and impacts” of such extreme weather .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos