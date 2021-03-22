The CanSinos Covid-19 vaccine is approved in Hungary





The Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Food has approved the emergency use of the vaccine of the Chinese company CanSino Biologics Covid-19. Named Convidecia, the vaccine is made on an adenovirus-based vector vaccine technology platform and uses a single-dose regimen. Can be stored and transported stably between 2 and 8C. The latest development is based on interim data from the Phase III test of the vaccine, Reuters reported. The vaccine received Approved Military Drug Approval Especially in China from the Health Bureau of the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission, in June last year. In a separate development, the national drug regulatory authority in Nepal has approved the Bharat Biotechs Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for urgent use. The entire candidate for inactivated Covid-19 viral vaccines is refrigerated at 2-8C and can be transported in a ready-to-use liquid formulation. In Phase III clinical trials in India, the vaccine showed a temporary vaccine efficacy of 81%, the PTI reported. It received approval for emergency use in India in January while Zimbabwe gave a nap for the vaccine earlier this month. The Kathmandu Post reported that the Department of Drug Administration’s drug advisory committee agreed to grant a conditional emergency use authorization (EUA) to Covax at a meeting. On January 13, Bharat Biotech requested the EUA for the vaccine in Nepal.



The department initially authorized the Oxford-AstraZenecas vaccine on January 15. The vaccine is manufactured by the Indian company Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishiled. In February, the vaccine of Chinese company Sinopharms BBIBP-CorV was received by the EUA in Nepal. Under grant assistance in coordination with its First Neighborhood Policy, Nepal received one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from India in January for vaccination. Nepal is currently hosting a batch of two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from SII. The latest move comes after Nepalese authorities said they were stopping vaccination due to a lack of vaccine supply.

