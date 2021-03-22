Telangana Government. employees to receive 30% salary increase; retirement age made 61 years





Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announces 11th Assembly Payments Review Commission



Meeting the expectations of Telangana government employees, who have been waiting for about two years, Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given them a double reward when he announced in the Assembly on Monday the implementation of the 11th Payments Review Commission (PRC) with 30% equipment and raising the retirement age to 61 years from 58 years, as promised before the 2018 elections. The Prime Minister said that all State government employees, teachers, retirees, contracted and contracted staff, vidya volunteers, KGBV and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan staff, ASHA and Angawadi employees, SERP employees, house guards, VRA, VAO , daily bettors, full-time staff and support workers, a total of 9,17,797 would benefit from the payroll review. The new PRC would apply from next April 1 and the arrears for the previous 12 months would be paid along with their retirement benefits. The Prime Minister stated that the decision to provide 30% equipment was taken after several rounds of discussions with the unions held by a committee chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and his personal meetings with several unions of employees / teachers. Recalling and recognizing the role and contribution of employees in the Telangana Citizenship movement and its subsequent reconstruction, the Prime Minister said: We (the government) gave them 43% equipment in the 10th PRC (in 2014) and also an additional special Telangana. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies of States along with the country and elsewhere across the globe not only tied the hands of the government to some extent but also delayed the announcement and implementation of the 11th PRC. He stated that the promotion process for all qualified employees was 80% complete and the rest would be completed soon. Similarly, promotions and teacher transfers would also be taken soon and for the purpose the government was sanctioning 10,000 new posts of school assistant and principals. The process of filling vacancies caused by staff and teacher promotions will also be taken soon. Announcing the reorganization of the workers’ health scheme (EHS), the Prime Minister said that new guidelines would be formed to improve the scheme and a steering committee with union officials and leaders would be set up for this purpose. In a major announcement for retired employees, the Prime Minister said that the age limit for extending the 15% additional amount of the pension will be reduced to 70 years from the existing 75 years. Similarly, the maximum remuneration paid to retired employees will increase from the current 12 lakh to 16 lakh. In addition, the family pension would be extended to employees covered by the contributory pension scheme. He also announced the extension of maternity leave with 180 paid days for working women working for the KGBV.

