Ireland and the United States rank closely in the World Happiness Report





Ireland ranked just ahead of the United States in this World Happiness Report. Both countries performed better this year than last year, with Ireland climbing from 16th on the list in 2020 to 13th and the US moving from 18th to 14th. Finland remains the happiest country in the world for the fourth year in a row. It was followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands, CNN reports. The World Happiness Report, which began in 2012, is an annual survey conducted by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Powered by data from the Gallup World Survey, the results are based on gross domestic product (GDP) levels, longevity, generosity, social support and freedom in 149 countries. However, due to the pandemic this year, researchers were unable to conduct face-to-face interviews, so the 2021 survey focused on the relationship between COVID-19 and well-being to rank countries, reports Forbes. According to the researchers of the report: “The World Happiness Report 2021 focuses on the effects of COVID-19 and how people around the world have come out. Our goal was twofold, first to focus on the effects of COVID-19 on the structure and quality of life of “People, and secondly to describe and evaluate how governments around the world have dealt with the pandemic. In particular, we try to explain why some countries have done much better than others.” British Columbia University professor John Helliwell, one of the contributors to the report, said: “Surprisingly there was, on average, a decline in well-being when measured by people’s own appreciation of their lives.” “One possible explanation is that people see COVID-19 as a common, outside threat that affects everyone, and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and empathy.” Here are the 20 best happy places in the world in 2021: 1. Finland

2. Iceland

3. Denmark

4. Switzerland

5. The Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. Germany

8. Norway

9. New Zealand

10. Austria

11. Israel

12. Australia

13. Ireland

14. United States

15. Canada

16. Czech Republic

17. Belgium

18. United Kingdom

19. China

20. France The full World Happiness Report 2021 can be found here







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos