



City of Abu Dhabi

Image credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi updated its Green List of countries, regions and territories, with the last list announced on Monday, March 22nd. The list includes 12 different countries. Compared to the previous Green List, the new list includes the removal of Kazakhstan. Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempted from mandatory quarantine measures upon landing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and will be required to undergo PCR testing only upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Destinations on the updated Green List include: Australia

butane

Brunei

China

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Puffin Island

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zeland

Saudi Arabia

Singapore The new Green List, announced by the tourism sector regulator, Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is an update of the list announced on March 8th. The DCT has also clarified that the Green List also applies only to the countries from where the passengers arrived in the UAE, not to their nationality. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict health and safety criteria to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, he added. Current quarantine requirements You should self-quarantine if you have traveled from places not listed above, at home or in a hotel for 10 days. According to an update in January, visitors and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi should receive a PCR test result on day 4 and day 8 of your stay in the emirate, counting the arrival date as the first day. In your Alhosn application, if you received the COVID-19 vaccine as part of your national immunization program, the letter E will indicate after you have had a PCR test, 28 days after the second dose of the vaccine. If you received the vaccine as a voluntary COVID-19 vaccine test, your Alhosn app will show a gold star after you have completed all test-related doses and medical checks and performed a PCR test. As long as this symbol appears in your application, you will qualify for the test exceptions. Children younger than 12 years old are also excluded.

