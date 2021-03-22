The Pakistani team arrives for the Indus Standing Committee meeting





A delegation of Pakistani officials arrived in India through the Wagah land border crossing on Monday for a meeting of the Indus Standing Committee, the first such talks in more than two and a half years. The delegation, led by Pakistan Water Commissioner for India Mehr Ali Shah, will hold talks with the Indian team led by Indus Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena in New Delhi on March 23-24. The talks are taking place against the backdrop of a meltdown in bilateral relations, which had taken a hit after the suicide bombing in Pulwama 2019 and a subsequent military blockade. The last meeting of the Hindus Standing Committee was held in Lahore in August 2018. Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies again engaged in the 2003 ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, raising hopes for further improvements in bilateral ties. The decision to adhere to the volatile LoC ceasefire was the apparent result of behind-the-scenes contacts between the two countries. Read also | The Nehruvi trail in the Indus Water Treaty An eight-member delegation of Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission will leave for New Delhi on Monday for a two-day meeting of the Standing Committee on Indus Waters to discuss with their Indian counterparts Pakistan’s objections to the Pakal hydropower project. Dul and Lower Kalnai / projects and other issues. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The last meeting took place in August 2018 in Lahore. Officials said the gap between the two meetings was caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19). Following the 2018 meeting, a Pakistani delegation was invited by India to inspect the sites of hydroelectric projects being built by India on Pakistani rivers. Recent comments by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa on improving ties with India have also helped clean up the environment, although India has said the burden is on Pakistan to create a favorable atmosphere. for a meaningful dialogue. During the Indus Standing Committee meeting, the Pakistani side is expected to raise objections to the Indias Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower project. Information on new projects planned by India on western rivers, and adjustments to flood data for the flood season is also expected. The impact of India’s decision to lift the special status of Jammu and Kashmiri in August 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic had influenced the scheduling of Indus permanent committee meetings, people familiar with the developments on condition of anonymity said. The 1960 Indus Water Treaty, which was mediated by the World Bank, is one of the most enduring agreements between India and Pakistan. It has survived several wars and disruptions in bilateral relations over the decades. The Standing Committee of the Hindus is required to meet at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan, under the terms of the treaty.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos