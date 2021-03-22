EC bans bicycle rallies 72 hours before polling day in all polling countries





India Election Commission on Monday announced that bicycle rallies would be banned 72 hours before the voting date in all polling-related states. This was done to ensure voters were not intimidated or harassed by anti-social elements, the poll panel said. Hasshte brought to the Commission notice that in some countries bicycles are used by some antisocial elements to intimidate voters before election day and election day, he said. The commission has considered the above issue and decided that bicycle rallies should not be allowed in any place 72 hours before the voting date and the voting day in all constituencies that go. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single stage on 6 April. Polls will be held for 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry. In addition to these states, elections will also be held in Assam and West Bengal between March 27 and April 29, in three and eight phases, respectively. The vote count in the four states and the territory of the Union will be held on 2 May. Following last year’s Bihar polls, this is the first major set of elections to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Election Commission said that just like the November elections, this time too, all precautionary measures will be in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Elections by definition involve large gatherings of people, whether their vote count or campaign, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. Therefore, we have taken some steps to limit the spread of the disease. This includes measures to ensure physical distance, hand hygiene and reduction of polling stations at each polling station. In addition, states may make changes and local changes to the conduct of elections, in relation to their coronavirus situation. Voting time is increased uniformly in all states and the territory of the Union by one hour. The door-to-door campaign is limited to five people, including the candidate, while street performances are allowed, but in a scalable manner.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos