BJP accuses TRS of electoral abuses





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look at electoral misconduct including the payment of money to voters via mobile digital channels in the last election for MLC graduate constituencies for the Legislative Council . Senior leader N. Ramchander Rao in a petition to the Election Commission (EC) complained that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Summit (TRS) was headed for the registration of fake voters and also the distribution of money through digital channels during the just-concluded elections. He recalled that the BJP had previously made a complaint about interest groups dealing with voter registration for MLC graduate constituencies based on the submission of a false diploma / diploma certificate. The party had applied for the certificates charged at the respective universities for verification and then published the draft list of objections, to ensure free and fair elections. However, for unexplained reasons, it was not done and so many fake votes with fake certificates were registered and this has affected the chances of winning party candidates like him, he claimed. In this context, Mr. Rao stated that with the instruction of the Supreme Court, all Bar Associations have sent their registered attorneys for certification verification to verify any fake or false certificates submitted for registration as attorneys. He also accused TRS party members of gravely violating the provision of the law that transported every voter from villages and even urban areas to the polling station by taking vehicles. His election agent and a resident of Chaitanyapuri, the LB Nagar electorate, received a call asking for any transport required to reach Uppal for voting by a local TRS representative and the same was reported to the Returns Officer in question, he said. ai. The head of the BJP accused that digital mobile payment channels were used to pay 2,000 to 5,000 money to lure voters. The EC should also seek a report from the Returning Officer concerned about the electoral abuses satisfied by the ruling party, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos