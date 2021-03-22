Connect with us

Solving fundamental energy challenges for economic recovery, says Ramaphosa

2 mins ago

from Reporter and ANA

CAPE TOWN, March 22 (ANA) – Resolving South Africa’s energy challenges and power generation, Eskoms’ ability to generate enough electricity to meet demand is essential to the country’s economic recovery, said President Cyril Ramaphosa of on Monday.

Solving our energy challenges is not urgent; is essential to South Africa ‘s economic recovery, Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly letter.

That is why we are making every effort to bring new power generation capacity to the internet in the shortest time possible.

Power company Eskom said it was forced to resume consecutive outages on March 10, due to its severely limited generation capacity.

At the time, Eskom said poor ongoing performance at its Kusile, Duvha and Tutuka power plants and delays in returning several other units to service and breakdowns over the past week had caused the need to implement this load.

The service supplies most of South Africa’s electricity, but has struggled to meet demand over the past decade, largely as a result of its generating units often breaking down after years of poor maintenance.

On Monday, Ramaphosa said for more than a decade electricity shortages have been a problem and that economic activity has been severely disrupted whenever there are power outages.

He said the outages affect smaller businesses and large industries.

Over the years, it has contributed to slow economic growth and weak investor confidence.

Ramaphosa said a step forward was the announcement by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe of companies that had successfully bid to supply 2,000 megawatts of emergency power to address the capacity gap.

Energy will be produced from a variety of sources, including solar, wind, liquefied natural gas and battery storage. These projects will involve an investment of about R45 billion dollars from the private sector, Ramaphosa said.

About half of all materials used in construction will be locally sourced. The projects should give power to the nation by August next year.

Ramaphosa said the government last week issued a request for proposals for the procurement of another 2,600 megawatts of renewable energy.

This would be the fifth window of supply to buy renewable energy from independent energy producers in a program that has led to significant private investment in the country ‘s energy infrastructure, he said.

Ramaphosa said the South African government planned to issue four more requests over the next year for proposals for new renewable energy, gas, coal and battery storage projects respectively.

These projects are expected to provide over 7,000 megawatts of electricity. These new sources of electricity are vital to ensure a reliable energy supply in the future, he said.

Most of the Eskoms 15 coal-fired power plants are more than 40 years old and are prone to demolition. The power service also has a nuclear power plant and nine smaller stations operating on a combination of oil, pumped storage and hydroelectricity.

In addition, much of the necessary maintenance at these plants was neglected for many years. Eskom estimates that breakdowns consume as much as one-fifth of our electricity capacity, he said.

That is why, as we build this new generation capacity, Eskom is working to ensure that it undertakes the planned maintenance of its plants, Ramaphosa said.

While this may mean reducing the load in the immediate period, better maintenance will lead to improved plant performance in the medium term and greater stability in supply.

Ramaphosa said that Eskom is constantly returning to technical, operational and financial stability as the country’s electricity system became more efficient and competitive.

– African News Agency (ANA), Edited by Devereaux Morkel



