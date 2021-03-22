On the occasion of World Water Day, Prime Minister Modi Launches Rain Catch Campaign | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the ‘catch the rain’ campaign program on Monday. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Prime Ministers Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the Ken-Betwa connection project. The launch was organized to mark World Water Day to raise awareness about water conservation. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “The more we encourage ours ‘Nari Shakti’, the better it will be ours ‘Jan Bhagidari‘in conserving our water resources. “I commend the government of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the Ken-Betwa link project, it will change the water landscape of nearby areas.” “People from Rajasthan and Gujarat understand the problems related to water, as there is a lack of water. I am also from Gujarat and I have also faced such problems. And that is why in the Ministry of Water of the Union we have a minister from the region. to address such issues, “the prime minister said. Prime Minister Modi also said that there will be more women participating in the Jal Jeevan Mission as no one understands the value better than them. It will be the first time since Independence that a government has worked so seriously on water testing. Over 4 lakh women have been trained for water (rain) testing, he said. According to the Ministry, Jal Shakti AbhiyanCatch the Rain will be taken in all districts, rural and urban areas with the main theme “Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls”. The campaign will be implemented during the period from March 22 to November 30 pre-monsoon and monsoon periods in the country. The campaign is being launched as one Jan andolan to take water conservation to the grassroots level through the participation of people to accelerate water conservation across the country. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jal Shakti and Prime Ministers Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh signed the agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP), the first draft of the National Perspective Plan for river interconnection. The KBLP includes the transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of the Daudhan Dam and a canal connecting the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, the Kotha Hail and the Bina Complex Multistory Project. The project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 la hectares, drinking water supply for about 62 lakes and also generates 103 MW of hydropower. The project will be of great benefit to the water-hungry Bundelkhand region, distributed in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, especially in the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh. and Uttar Pradesh Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur. ** The above article has been published by a source of trouble with minimal modifications to the title and text.

