Taoiseach urges people to avoid internal meetings ‘at all costs’ as virus rate remains high





The plan to complete all 70s will be fully vaccinated by mid-May and their first vaccine by mid-April is targeted, Taoiseach has insisted.

Amid growing frustration and anger over the slow pace of vaccinations in Ireland compared to Britain, Mr Martin said achieving delivery by May would be an important moment.

The main target of all over 70 is fully vaccinated by mid-May still on target. And also, everyone over 70 is getting their first vaccine before mid-April is targeted, he said Monday at lunch. Speaking ahead of a key summit of EU leaders this week, Mr Martin said he was not in favor of Europe restricting the movement of vaccines to other countries. When asked if he favors banning vaccines leaving Europe, he said: I do not, I am very much against. It is absolutely important that we keep supply chains open. These companies produced through an integrated global supply chain. In my opinion, it would be counterproductive. “ Regarding the hotel quarantine system proposed by the governments, Mr. Martin said that there is a need for capacities within the system to cope with a large number of people. He said he expected the list of countries seeking quarantine to increase from the current number of 33 but declined to say whether any EU countries would be on the list. He said there must be good reasons for other countries to be added. Regarding the April 5 review, he said the Government is looking at the problem of vaccination and the impact of vaccination on how it will help it in terms of suppressing the virus and avoiding mortality. He said such a scenario would present a significant bonus in terms of saving lives and avoiding serious harm and would have an impact on governments’ decision-making ahead of the next review of restrictions on April 5th. Speaking about the stubborn refusal of the number of cases to fall below 500 per day, he said that this is not the same type of virus we are dealing with in the first wave and the second wave, it spreads more easily. He said public health evidence is saying that. We are now going through a difficult phase because the numbers are flattening out because of this variant, which is much harder to control than previous virus repeats. It is extremely important that we continue with this. I know it’s easier said than done. And I know it has been extremely difficult for families and individuals. You know, the 5k limit has been really restrictive for people, I know that too, Taoiseach said. He urged people to avoid the inner congregation at all costs. What I would say to people is that we need to control this. We should avoid gathering indoors at all costs. I think this is a major behavioral thing, we need to stay fast. We all avoid the congregation inside where it is not needed, he said. Evidence and public health evidence is that it is a congregation. that the virus thrives when people congregate when people meet and especially inside, he said. Taoiseach said that while the vast majority of people are holding back, there is clearly broadcasting in the community. And generally we are talking indoors that happens. And that is the evidence and the public health evidence is very strong, and that where people gather, especially in the context of this variant is b 117, it will transmit more easily, he added. Mr Martin said the new virus strains combined with more congregation and a greater degree of mobilization have allowed positive case numbers to rise somewhat in the last number of days. Asked what his message is to the people, Mr Martin said: Be vigilant. We need to keep doing what we are doing to keep the numbers low, relatively low. Look at what is happening all over Europe, where the numbers are really growing very, very fast. And that’s what can happen if there’s any relaxation or something, he said.

