Lucknow doctor catches infection after second dose of Covid vaccine | Lucknow news





LUKNI: A Lucknow doctor became the first person in Uttar Pradesh to test positive for new coronavirus infection with symptoms even after completing a two-dose course of the vaccine given a month away.

Dr Nitin Mishra, emergency medical officer at the SPM civil hospital, Lucknow, had received two Covaxin shots on February 15 and March 16, respectively. However, I had a strong cough along with mild fever on March 18 and was tested two days later on Saturday (March 20). The report on Sunday revealed that I was positive on Covid-19, doctor told TOI.

He is isolated at home because he has only mild symptoms and regularly monitors his blood pressure and oxygen levels in the blood. We are also in contact with him and in case the symptoms worsen, he will be hospitalized, said the director, SPM Hospital, Dr Subhash Chandra Sundariyal. The entire hospital was cleaned on Sunday and services are continuing as usual, he added.

The General Director of Medical Health of UP, Dr. DS Negi confirmed that the case of Dr. Nitins is the first recorded case where a person was found to have contracted Covid-19 and become symptomatic after completing a two-dose course of Covaxin.

Covaxin was developed indigenously in India by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Research Council.

Experts said there was no need at all to panic or raise any doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine as antibodies against the virus develop between 2 to 4 weeks depending on an individual’s immune system response after receiving the first dose. The second acts as a booster, which further strengthens the immune response. In some cases, complete immunity may come a week or two after the second dose. In this case, they said, there may be a chance that the doctor will become infected before taking the second dose, but the symptoms appeared a few days later. Generally, symptoms appear five days after infection, they added.

Dr Negi said the data show that the effectiveness of Covaxin is around 80-90%. The vaccine does not act as a shield against infection, but protects a person from critical illness, so people should go for the vaccine, if they have the medical right, without any hesitation.

Prof. Amita Jain, head microbiologist, King George Medical University, said it takes several weeks, even after completing the vaccination course, to build full immunity against the disease. During this period, a person can become infected and develop symptoms.

In fact, even after the development of complete immunity after vaccination, in some cases, a person may become infected, but he / she generally remains asymptomatic. In rare cases, he / she may also have mild symptoms, but the vaccine will prevent critical illness and thus save lives, she added.

Prof. Jain stressed that a vaccinated person after getting the infection can pass it on to others, so it is very important that we all follow safety protocols at all times.

The former head, department of microbiology, Institute of Medical Science, Banaras Hindu University, Prof. Anil Kumar Gulati, said, “In rare cases, it has also been seen that the immune response does not cause even after completing the full course of vaccination As a result, antibodies are not generated at all. Such persons remain susceptible to infection.

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar also said, “The case is a reminder that even after being vaccinated, people need to take precautions to protect themselves from getting infected and the possibility of passing it on to others.

