The fire destroys thousands of homes in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

DHAKA (Reuters) – A large fire engulfed the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes, officials and witnesses said. Video shot by a resident showed a blazing blaze at the Balukhali camp in Coxs Bazar, with people struggling to reclaim their possessions between burnt huts and tents. Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it from spreading further, said Louise Donovan, spokeswoman for the UNHCR UN refugee agency in Coxs Bazar, where refugees live in deep huts. Rohingya refugees in the camps said many homes were burned and some people had died, but neither authorities nor UNHCR confirmed there were any deaths. With more than one million Rohingya living in mainland camps in southern Bangladesh, the vast majority fled Myanmar in 2017 from an army-led coup that UN investigators said was executed for genocide, a charge Myanmar denies. The fire spread so fast that before we knew what had happened, it took over our house. People were screaming and running here and there. The children also ran … crying for their family, said Tayeba Begum, a Save the Children volunteer who witnessed the fire. A Rohingya leader at Coxs Bazar, a plot of land bordering Myanmar in southeast Bangladesh, said he saw some dead bodies. Thousands of huts have been completely burnt down, Mohammed Nowkhim told Reuters. Mohammed Shamsud Douza, Bangladesh Deputy Government official in charge of the refugees, said: We are trying to control the flames. Another large fire broke out in the camp in January, destroying homes but causing no casualties. The fire risk in densely populated camps is high and Monday fires were still the biggest, said Onno Van Manen, Save the Children Country Director in Bangladesh. This is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees living here. Just a few days ago we lost one of our health facilities in another fire, he said. UNHCR said humanitarian partners had mobilized hundreds of volunteers from nearby camps for the support operation, as well as vehicles and fire safety equipment. So far the fire has affected shelters, health centers, distribution points and other facilities, spokesman Donovan said. Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mike Collett-White

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos