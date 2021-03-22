



An ‘extremely rare’ sight of a manatee has been spotted off the coast of Wales – moving thousands of miles from its home in the Arctic. The creature was found lying on the rocks near Broad Haven South beach, Pembrokeshire – about 120 miles from Gloucestershire – and is thought to be the same one seen on the shores of County Kerry last week. Experts believe the animal swam thousands of miles away from its home in the Arctic while sleeping on an iceberg. And his arrival has been hailed as another warning sign of the rising climate emergency, reports Wales Online. Humans are now encouraged to keep their distance from the “whip” of a nut because animals are a “sensitive species”. Sea Rescue Ireland said: “The tired, young spotted wild cow last seen on Valentia Island, County Kerry last Sunday has been spotted in Wales. “Arctic Voyager has reappeared and Marine Life Rescue is under surveillance. Get the biggest stories from all over Gloucestershire directly in your inbox

(Image: PA)

“Walrus has since returned to the sea and is definitely tired after another long voyage, so if you spot it in your area, remember that it is a sensitive species and avoid worries.” Cleopatra Browne of the Welsh Marine Life Rescue told the BBC: “It was the size of a cow. “It was a whim. I saw them on the news, but it was too big.” Walruses are most often seen in the Arctic, and are not usually seen as far south. RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ellie West, who inspected the animal, said: “He was resting and, although he looked a little underweight, thankfully he was not showing any signs of illness or injury. Find local issues that occur near you, Powered by In your area: “This is an extremely rare sight and these big, beautiful animals never make ventures that far to the south. We believe this may be a young man who has traveled this way in search of food.” Seal Rescue said: “Keep the dogs in a bullet and observe quietly from at least 300 feet away. “Reporting sightings like this is extremely important for search and protection, so if you see a rare species, be sure to notify your nearest marine mammal rescue center.” “This fragile but resilient animal that is being pushed to explore a new habitat due to climate change should serve as a major motivator for all of us to take action on the climate crisis.”







