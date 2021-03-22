Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, 61, was seen in a video shared on social media hours before the survey, receiving oxygen treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.
“I’m fighting death,” said the top presidential candidate, who briefly removed his oxygen mask. was heard saying in French in a scene
which went viral over the weekend.
He called on his supporters to go to the polls and “vote for change. I will not fight for anything. Fight for it,” he said.
Colelas, a former government minister and one of the leading contenders in Sunday’s poll, had hoped to overthrow 77-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who has ruled the country for decades.
Colelas was a Nguesso runner-up in the 2016 presidential election, where he garnered about 15% of the total votes.
President Nguesso, who is seeking to extend his 36-year reign, is expected to navigate victory ahead of Colela and five other presidential contenders as the vote count continues in the oil-rich Central African country.
More than half of the country’s five million people have registered to vote in the poll, officials said.
The election has been full of problems,
including an internet outage and independent monitors prevented from surveying the survey and there are concerns that it may not be free and fair.
Under the Nguesso regime, poverty and cORRUPTION
have remained widespread in the Republic of Congo, which ranks among the Top 10 oil producing countries in Africa.
Nguesso emerged as the leader of the Congo in 1979
but lost its bid for re-election in 1992 after the multiparty system was introduced in the country.
He regained power in 1997 and has since led the country.
Nguesso amended the Congolese constitution in 2015, repeal laws defining a two-term limit
for presidents and a maximum age limit of 70 years.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit