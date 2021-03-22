The US is expected to announce sanctions against China for suppressing Uighurs





“The Chinese authorities will continue to face the consequences as long as the atrocities take place in Xinjiang,” said Andrea M. Gacki, Director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. “The Treasury is committed to promoting responsibility for the Chinese government’s human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention and torture, against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities.”

The US appointed Wang Junzheng, Secretary of the Xinjiang Construction and Construction Corps Party Committee, and Chen Mingguo, Director of the Xinjiang Public Safety Bureau. “These individuals have been designated in accordance with Executive Order (EO) 13818, which constructs and implements Magnitsky Global Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption,” the Treasury Department said. .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described the Chinese campaign against Uighurs as genocide.

The coordinated announcement of sanctions comes days after a fierce clash between Blinken, National Security Adviser Yake Sullivan and senior Chinese officials sparked by U.S. opposition to Beijing’s human rights abuses, his aggression. territorial and coercive economic practices.

Politico was first to report The US is set to reveal sanctions. The European Union announced its sanctions on Monday, appointing Zhu Hailun, former head of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), and three other senior officials to oversee a ban and indoctrination program targeting Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities. in Xinjiang, they said, according to the Official Journal of the European Union. China responded almost immediately with heavy fines, announcing sanctions Monday against 10 EU politicians and four entities for “malicious dissemination of lies and misinformation”. They will be barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, while companies and their affiliated institutions are restricted from doing business with China, she said. David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, said on Monday that China’s sanctions against MEPs, the human rights subcommittee and EU bodies were “unacceptable and will have consequences”. ‘Inalienable rights’ “Human rights are inalienable rights,” Sassoli said. Blinken stressed last week that the U.S. was also voicing allies’ concerns and indicated that moving forward, Washington would act in cooperation with them as well, an approach that U.S. officials say is more effective than China’s one-to-one goal. a. In a dramatic show of international solidarity against oppressive Chinese practices, diplomats from more than two dozen countries rallied Monday in a bid to gain entry to a Chinese court on Monday as arrested Canadian Michael Kovrig was tried in Beijing on espionage charges. . They were denied. The EU said Zhu Hailun had been described as the “architect” of this Uyghur indoctrination program and “is therefore responsible for serious human rights violations in China, in particular large-scale arbitrary bans inflicted on Uyghurs and minority people. other ethnic Muslims “ The sanctions marked the first time the EU has targeted China with its Human Rights Sanctioning Regime, which went into effect in December 2020 and was first used over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. ‘Seriously interfered’ In a statement posted by the Foreign Ministry, China accused the EU of “disregarding and distorting the facts” and “grave interference in China’s internal affairs” by imposing sanctions on its officials. Chinese individuals listed by the EU are now subject to asset freezes and will be banned from traveling to the EU. Sanctions also prevent any EU person or entity from making funds available, directly or indirectly, to those listed. The EU said Zhu Hailun was “responsible for maintaining internal security and law enforcement at XUAR. As such, he held a key political position in charge of overseeing and implementing a large-scale surveillance, detention and indoctrination program.” aimed at Uighurs and people from others Muslim ethnic minorities “. Zhu is the former secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), the former Deputy Secretary of the XUAR Party Committee and the former Deputy Head of the regional legislative body, according to the Official Journal of the European Union. Three other Xinjiang officials were sanctioned: Wang; Deputy Secretary of the XUAR Party Committee, Wang Mingshan; and Chen Mingguo, Director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. In addition to the 10 European politicians, China also sanctioned four entities including the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament Subcommittee on Human Rights, the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies and the Alliance for Democracy Foundation. “The Chinese government is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the statement added. “The Chinese side urges the EU to reflect on itself, to face the severity of its mistake and to correct it. It must stop teaching others about human rights and interfere in their internal affairs.”

