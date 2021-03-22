The student journalist describes seeing riots in Bristol





or the student journalist who broadcast the Kill the Bill protest in Bristol on Facebook has described the shocking violence that damaged a peaceful demonstration. Ben Bloch, 24, reported for several hours to the Bristol Tab, showing protesters setting fire to a police car and throwing rockets at police officers Avon and Somerset. Mr Bloch, a master’s student in international relations at the University of Bristol, described the events on Sunday night as a mixture of party atmosphere and police-directed anger. Last night was an experience. It was very tense for most of the evening and in some places it was quite hilarious, he said. They had a lot of speaker systems, a lot of music playing, so they were having a party at certain points. READ MORE But then you just feel like it changes as people move back towards the police a lot of anger and a lot of tension in the air all evening. Mr Bloch said he saw no violence directed at police officers who were on duty outside the New Bridewell police station. It was very tense because there were police everywhere, he said. There were many people trying to confront the police, many people shouting abuse at the police, bottles, stones, everything they could find was being directed at the police. But as you go back, they had speaker systems, they were dancing, drinking a lot of alcohol, as you can imagine. It was not water bottles, it was beer bottles that were thrown away. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> A protester breaking a window at Bridewell Police Station / Teli PA Mr Bloch said there would have been many university students who would have been able to watch the riots unfold by the security of their dormitories located opposite the police station. As far as I understand, the students were quite shocked, he said. I spoke to a student who was here last night, and it was a very young crowd. I would not be surprised if there were enough students who were here in the crowd. But the general reaction we have seen on the internet is shocking, one of many debates also about the validity of the protest compared to the Draft Law, if it deserves something like that. Many debates are taking place in that direction. But I think these students here in New Bridewell, if they liked the show, they had the best place at home all evening. Mr Bloch said he had lived in Bristol for five years and although the city has a reputation for protesting, he had never seen anything like Sunday night. I have been here since 2016 and I have never seen a protest start like this, he said. I have participated in numerous protests each year, part of my job and part of being a student as well. I have never seen one who was violent, who was directed at the police. Usually her very good relations between the police and the public here in Bristol but there was a lot of anger directed at the police. This was very different, this was new.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos