Telangana announces 30% increase for government employees, raises retirement age | India News

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday (March 22, 2021) announced 30 percent equipment for all government employees and teachers and raised the retirement age from 58 to 61.

Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who made a statement to this effect in the State Assembly, said that about 9.17 secular and retired employees, including contract and outsourced workers, will be given a pay rise from 1 April 2021 .

He also announced an extension of the retirement age of government employees and teachers from 58 to 61.

“I am happy to announce the good news to all state government employees and teachers that they will receive 30 percent equipment and to this end, the orders will be enforced from 1 April 2021,” Rao, who is also KCR, he said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had devastated the state economy and due to a sudden fiscal deficit, the 11th wage review was delayed.

“In the current scenario of a recovery economy, we are reviewing the 11th salary scale in a better way that will cover all employees, teachers,” he said.

Once again, the government revised the pay scales of employees, teachers and retirees and decided to increase the salaries of contract employees, contracting employees, housekeepers, anganwadis, Asha workers, Vidya volunteers, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, daily wages and other employees, Rao said.

In total, there are 9,17,797 employees in the government machinery, he said.

After TRS came to power in 2014, Rao had announced the highest device of 43 percent.

“As for the security provided in our last election manifesto, the government is happy to announce raising the retirement age to 61,” he said.

“With a view to using the services of experienced employees I announce raising the retirement age limit and this decision will take effect immediately,” Rao said.

He further said after discussions with employees, teachers’ unions, the government has undertaken the promotion process as required by its staff.

To date, 80 percent of the promotion process has been completed.

The government will immediately start the process of promoting qualified staff along with qualified teachers.

Upon completion of this process, 100 per cent of skilled workers will be promoted and the government will soon begin the process of filling vacancies created by promotions, he said.

The government also decided to lower the age limit from 75 years to 70 years by an additional 15 percent quantum of pension for retired government employees and teachers.

For the spouses of employees and teachers working in different districts, the government will immediately begin the inter-district transfer process to accommodate them to work in a district, Rao said.

The government adopted a broader vision in resolving staff and teacher issues and expects employees to also respond accordingly and further commit to the performance of their duties and work with full commitment in the public service without loss. , he said.

The Telangana Prime Minister further said that along with the financial recession across the country, the coronavirus pandemic severely devastated the state economy.

Due to the blockade imposed by the Central government, public life in the state was blocked and financial activities were also paralyzed, he said.

Revenue levels fell and the state experienced a severe financial deficit, he said.

Although in a severe financial crisis, the government decided to give the employees arrears of 12 months. Enshte ensured that these arrears are taken along with retirement benefits, Rao added.