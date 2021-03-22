John Oliver Explodes Meghan McCain on Stopping the Asian Hate Response





“Gather and take the word of a rich white woman, who is dressed as if she will rest 47 people on Zoom,” Oliver told The View co-host.

Update: Following the “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” segment, Meghan McCain has apologized for her past remarks that may have aided Trump’s “racist rhetoric” during the rise of COVID-19. “Meghan Condemns Punishable Violence and Vitriol That Has Been Targeted the Asian-American Community,” McCain Representative i said Entertainment Weekly in a statement. “Obviously Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric prompted many of these attacks, and she apologizes for any past comments that helped that agenda.” Earlier: Throughout the past week, celebrities have been talking about the ingrained hatred and violence against Asian-Americans as a result of the recent shooting in Atlanta that left six Asian women dead. During the March 21 episode of “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver noted recent statements by Meghan McCain, co-host of the “The View” talk show, which on March 17 cicerone “Stop Asian hatred.” “A good feeling to jump on Twitter after the fact,” Oliver said, before embarking on the TV personality flare-up of what he believes was her hypocrisy. Similar Similar To express his view, Oliver turned to comments made by McCain in March 2020 where she said she had no problem with then-President Trump calling COVID-19 “China’s virus.” “If the left wants to focus on labeling the PC, this virus is a great way to re-elect Trump. I do not have a problem with people calling him who they want to be. It is a deadly virus that originated in Wuhan. I I do not have a problem with it, “McCain said at the time, as seen in a clip re-released by Oliver. In the full video from 2020, McCain also added, “I do not have a problem with that, and I think China, if they had acted immediately, and we would have had more access to information, probably would not have reached rather than it is. ” McCain said she was pointing fingers at China, but was not a “proponent” of racial profiling. (Watch the video below.) “Oh well! Meghan McCain has no problem,” said Oliver. “Do not listen to too many Asian-Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a rich woman. white, which is dressed as if it will rest 47 people on Zoom, “perhaps referring to the recent vacations of 47 BuzzFeed employees during video calling. “It’s a good feeling to jump on Twitter after the fact,” Oliver said, adding “there must be a meaning to saying, ‘I do not have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very giving Minimizing racist rhetoric plays on the harmful stereotype of Asian-Americans as a model minority that pits them against other minority groups and pressures them to swallow their experiences with racism without smelling it. bad because that’s how you gain the acceptance of white, and that’s something that gets its own thing. “ Register: Stay on top of the latest news in film and TV! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.







