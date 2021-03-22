Brilliant Boro Gary Pallister among the first to be hit at Riverside Stadium Cove Vaccination Center

The sun shone brightly in Teesside on Monday, hopefully it is prophetic of the new dawn that covid vaccines will bring this summer.

Middlesbrough FC Riverside Stadium has now joined the fight to put kicks into the Teessiders wings.

Riverside’s new major vaccination center saw former Boro favorites including Gary Pallister, Bernie Slaven, Steve Vickers, Neil Maddison and Craig Hignett – as well as first-team coach Leo Percovich – among the first to receive the vaccine. their first covid-19 on monday morning.

Teesside Live was invited on opening day to take a closer look at the work being done by the football club, the NHS and many volunteers to help the UK return to a kind of normalcy.

And Teessider and Boro legend Gary Pallister was full of praise: “The club is the center of the community and a real focal point.

“It has been difficult for people not to be able to come and see the side, and there have been many other difficulties as well.

“It ‘s amazing to see that Riverside offers its facilities to get as many people as can be vaccinated in Teesside.

“We have a chance to increase vaccinations and countries like this will only help.”





One of the five largest vaccination centers in the Northeast, Riverside now has the capacity to gather up to 1,000 people every day, seven days a week.

The new home center in Middlesbrough FC was chosen for its accessible location and transportation links, while the large space provided creates a safe and comfortable environment.

For football fans who do not enjoy participating in games, using the large vaccination center will provide a rare, short step back into the River, with the initial post-arrival registration process taking place within the stadium competition on the stands south.

Once you register, you follow the obstacles back from the stadium where two spacious pods are placed in the car park, the place where the vaccinations take place.

Seven cabins are set up with the privacy of protective screens covering each. There are also toilets on each pod, as well as a private room with a bed in advance if ever required.

Once vaccinated, people then go to the other side of the legumes, where another large room is set up for people to sit for five to ten minutes to ensure their well-being.

First team coach Leo Percovich spoke to Teesside Live about his pride in the football club helping the NHS and the Teesside community.





He said: “It was a very important day for Teesside and it is great for me to have this opportunity to come here and help myself and help others move towards the end of this pandemic.

“It’s very much the reality of the day coming to this beautiful stadium, but seeing it so quiet compared to the match days. But on the other hand, we come here to do the vaccine in order to move forward.

“We have the solution thanks to the club and thank the NHS for this great program they are doing.”



Video is uploading Video unavailable Click to play

Tap to play The video will be played automatically soon 8 cancel play now

The Riverside Center will fill more than 90 local GP-run vaccination sites working across Teesside to provide vaccinations.

Using the vaccination priority list, reservations are only available on the basis of invitations, either by letter or by text message from the National Reservation Service. Once invited, vaccines can be booked either online or by calling 119 toll-free between 7am and 11pm.

Fiona Morgan, 54, was among the first members of the public to visit the center for her first vaccine.

She said: “From coming here I felt completely safe, with everyone so organized and helpful.

“The people who gave me the injection were so friendly and asked me a lot of questions and it was just very good – painless and fast.

“It has been such a difficult year for everyone and I hope that vaccines are the beginning of life returning to normal, so it is good that this center will give the NHS the opportunity to vaccinate even more people.

“It’s essential that we all do it, not just for our health, but for everyone else.”





Riverside and other major vaccination centers in the Northeast offer an alternative to more local services and it is important to note that if you receive an invitation you may choose to wait a little longer to be vaccinated at a more local or convenient location. .