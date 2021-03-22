Brazil governor calls Bolsonaro a ‘psychopathic leader’ who made ‘incredible mistakes’ at Covid-19





“We are in one of those tragic moments in history when millions of people pay a high price for having an unprepared leader and psychopaths at the helm of a nation,” Joao Doria said in an interview with CNN on Monday.

Doria said many of the deaths from the virus in Brazil could have been avoided if Bolsonaro “had acted with the responsibility the position gives him”.

He added that Bolsonaro made “incredible mistakes, the biggest of which was having a political dispute with governors trying to protect the population.”

Bolsonaro has consistently opposed blockades and restrictive measures and criticized governors and mayors for their implementation.

The governor added that he was facing the biggest challenge of his life as governor of Brazil’s largest state and that he needed to restructure the healthcare system in “record time” and look for ways to mitigate the economic crisis that hit place during the pandemic. Doria also spoke about the dire condition of hospitals and ICUs in Sao Paulo, saying they had already tripled the number of ICU beds and would open 12 field hospitals in the state this month. The Covid-19 crisis in Brazil has never been worse. Almost every Brazilian state has an ICU occupancy of 80% or higher, according to a recent CNN analysis of state data. As of Friday, 16 of the 26 states were in or over 90%, meaning those health systems have collapsed or are in immediate danger of doing so. And as of Friday, less than 10 million people in the country of about 220 million had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to federal health data. Only 1.57% of the population were fully vaccinated. This is the result of a slow alignment program that has been plagued by delays. When announcing its distribution plan in early February, the government promised that about 46 million doses of vaccine would be available in Mars. Beinshte forced to constantly reduce that number, and now only 26 million doses are estimated to be available by the end of the month. Doria said 90% of vaccines in Brazil were produced by the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo – affiliated with the Sao Paulo government – and that by the end of August they would have made 100 million vaccines available nationwide. “Still not enough,” he said, adding that the federal government in March began purchasing vaccines while the state of Sao Paulo began in April last year.

CNN’s Matt Rivers contributed to this report.

