Unequal Distribution of Covered Grotesque Vaccines: WHO Chief





The WHO had previously warned the collection of Covid vaccines threatens global supply through COVAX. Geneva, Switzerland: The World Health Organization on Monday burst the growing gap between the number of coronavirus vaccines administered in rich and poor countries, calling it a “moral outrage”. The WHO entered rich nations now by vaccinating young people at low risk of developing Covid-19, saying they were doing so at the cost of the lives of vulnerable people in low-income countries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was “shocking” how little had been done to avoid a fully predictable “catastrophic moral failure” to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines. “The gap between the number of vaccines administered in rich countries and the number of vaccines administered through Covax is growing every day, and is becoming more and more grotesque every day,” he said, referring to the structure that ensures that poor countries may enter Covid- 19 vaccines. “Countries that are now vaccinating young and healthy people at low risk of the disease are doing so at the cost of the lives of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups in other countries,” Tedros told a news conference. for the press. “The unequal distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage. It is also economically and epidemiologically self-destructive. “Some countries are competing to vaccinate their entire population while other countries have nothing.” Tedros said rich countries could buy short-term comfort, but they were giving themselves a false sense of security. The head of the UN health agency said that the more transmission of the virus, the more variants are likely to appear – and the more of them appear, the more likely they are to avoid vaccines. “As long as the virus continues to circulate everywhere, people will continue to die, trade and travel will continue to deteriorate and economic recovery will be further delayed,” he said. The global Covax vaccine distribution structure has so far distributed more than 31 million doses to 57 countries. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

