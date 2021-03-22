Massive fire destroys thousands of homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camps





Fire services, the Bangladeshi Refugee Aid and Repatriation Commissioner and rescue and response teams remained at the scene Monday evening, where they continued to try to control the fire and prevent it from spreading further, UNHCR said late in the day. Monday afternoon local time.

Antnio Vitorino, Director-General of the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), said “tens of thousands Rohingya refugees have been affected. “

“I am deeply concerned about the impact of a terrible fire today in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh,” Vitorino said, adding that “IOM teams and partners are working together to respond to the crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of All of you.”

Images from witnesses showed a massive flame consuming the hut and many refugees fleeing on foot. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“The fire spread so fast that before we knew what had happened, it took over our house,” said Tayeba Begum, a Save the Children volunteer who witnessed the fire. “People were screaming and running here and there. Children were running scattered, crying for their family. Incidents is the most horrific incident I have seen lately.” Monday’s fire marks the biggest numerous fires that have plagued the camp this year only, said Onno Van Manen, the country director for Save the Children in Bangladesh. “This is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees living here. Just a few days ago we lost one of our health facilities in another fire. The risks of fires in these extremely populated and closed areas are great,” Van Manen said. . . Estimates of the number of Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar range from 800,000 to more than 900,000, according to the UNHCR and Save the Children. Most refugees have escaped persecution in neighboring Myanmar. In 2016 and 2017, the Myanmar military launched a brutal killing and arson campaign that forced more than 740,000 Rohingya minority people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, prompting a genocide case to be heard at the International Court of Justice. In 2019, the United Nations said “serious human rights abuses” by the military were still ongoing in the ethnic states of Rakhine, Chin, Shan, Kachin and Karen. Myanmar denies genocide allegations and holds “cleansing operations” by military were legal measures against terrorism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos