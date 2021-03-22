5 die on the run to see the body of Tanzania Magufuli





Tens of thousands of Tanzanians came out to see Magufulis’s body at Uhuru Stadium in the country’s largest city, Dar es Salaam, over the weekend. Suzan Mtua, 30, died with four school-age children from the same family when there was a stamped people who wanted to look at the body on Sunday, said Heri Mtua, a family spokesman. The children had asked that they also attend President Magufuli’s funeral, he said. Later that day, we received a call from an unknown person using the Suzans phone. The caller said the owner of the phone had been taken to a hospital. But her body was eventually found in the morgue, he said. The children were aged 7 to 12 years. Hundreds of people attending the funeral fainted and authorities said they would issue a statement Tuesday regarding the number of people killed in the national event. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was Vice President Magufulis and succeeded him, joined nine African heads of state on Monday for the Magufulis state funeral. Among them were Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, South African Cyril Ramaphosa, Congolese Felix Tshisekedi and Mozambican Filipe Nyusi, Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, Comoros Azali Assoumani, Zimbabwean Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zambabia Zambabia. We mourn the loss of our friend, our brother, a tireless worker, said Kenyatta, chairman of the East African Community bloc regional bloc. He showed us that, as Africans, we have the potential to break free from our dependence on foreigners. That we have the potential as Africans to manage our economies and ensure that our people get justice, he said. Maguful had been missing from the public eye since Feb. 27, when he was sworn in as a new chief secretary after his predecessor died with what many speculated was COVID-19. For days government officials denied that he was ill claiming he was busy and the president is not obliged to make public appearances. Maguful will be buried on Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

