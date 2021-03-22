Striker punches pregnant woman in stomach in north London | London





A pregnant woman was thrown a pillow over her head before being repeatedly hit in the stomach during an attack in north London. The victim, 20, who is said to be a 27-week-old Jewish woman, fled the scene but was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries after the attack, Metropolitan police said. CCTV footage captured last Thursday evening and shared by the Shomrim neighborhood group show the incident taking place. A man wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants and white trainers approached the woman from behind at Stamford Hill. He was holding a shopping cart, which he left a few feet behind him, before moving forward and trying to place a pillow over the women’s head and then hitting him repeatedly. Then he ran away. Shomrim, who later deleted the footage, said on Twitter: The pregnant woman and her unborn baby survive a horrific attack after a male suspect attacked her from behind, placed a pillow over her head and hit her on belly several times in a wild unprovoked attack. Met said detectives were investigating the attack on Manor Road around 6.30pm on Thursday. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, informed officers that she was approached from behind by the suspect, who placed a pillow over her head before attacking her, it said. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries. Officials are conducting a number of investigations and reviewing CCTV cameras in the local area. There have been no arrests and investigations are ongoing. David Lammy described the attack as a hateful attack on a pregnant Jewish woman. He added that it was absolutely horrible. The shadow justice secretary said: As a society, we need to do much more to fight anti-Semitism as well as violence against women. Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of Shomrim, described the attack as violent and brutal. He told reporters that the victim was deeply traumatized. Dave Rich, policy director at Community Security Trust, said it was an extremely disturbing attack and we would advise anyone who knows anything to contact the police. Police said investigations were under way to determine if the attack was racially motivated. The Board of Deputies of British Jews said: We are extremely concerned about the heinous attack on a pregnant Jewish woman in Stamford Hill. We hope that the perpetrator will be caught quickly and brought to justice. The face of the attackers was captured in the video and we urge anyone who may have knowledge of his identity to contact the police. Anyone with information is required to call the police on 101 citing the reference Cad 6517 / 18Mar.

