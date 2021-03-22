Bristol riots: Police call for photos and footage as more arrests are made | Western Country





Police have set up a site dedicated to people posting photos and footage of the riots in Bristol over the weekend. Avon and Somerset Police say its investigation “could result in the release of the largest number of images of wanted suspects in the history of the forces”. A ‘Kill the Law’ protest saw thousands of people gather peacefully in the city on Sunday 21 March. But as the evening unfolded, violent clashes erupted. A total of 21 police officers were injured during the riots, two of them seriously, with an “isolated” officer “pulled” into the crowd before being sealed and beaten. A police van vandalized in flames outside Bridewell police station in Bristol Credit: Andrew Matthews / PA Police vehicles were burned and the windows of Bridewell Police Station were smashed or covered with graffiti. Police say the damage will cost about 1 million to fix. Avon and Somerset Police have said there will be “serious consequences” for those involved, with more than 100 officers and staff working on an investigation. Watch ITV News West Country interview with Andy Marsh Officers were attacked and threatened, police vehicles and a community police station were set on fire and criminal damage was caused to the outside of the police station. So far, eight arrests have been made – six for violent disorder and two for possession of an assault rifle. Sea Chief Carolyn Belafonte said the investigation would be comprehensive and could result in the release of the largest number of images of wanted suspects in the history of the forces. What happened on the streets of Bristol on Sunday was nothing humiliating and provoked a wide-ranging sentiment over the last 24 hours. Sea Chief Carolyn Belafonte She added: Weve been overwhelmed by the explosion of support and kindness we have received from the public as well as from organizations and agencies across the city. It is highly valued and means a lot to all the officers and staff who work day in and day out to keep the public safe. We have a large amount of digital material to pass on including CCTV footage, Body Wrapped Videos, social media coverage and footage / photos provided by people at the scene. Weve already started getting a huge amount of digital material from the public, for which we were grateful, but to ensure the capture of all available evidence, we created a dedicated form through our website where people can provide footage videos and photos –http://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/BristolDisorder Demonstrators clash with police in Bristol. Credit: without Once we have conducted an initial look at the evidence gathered, be able to release images to the public to help us identify the suspects. From what we have already received, we are confident that there will be more arrests. A full forensic examination of the scene was conducted today and this has resulted in the receipt of forensic evidence, including fingerprints, which will also be used to help identify the suspects. This will be a lengthy investigation, but were fully committed to tracking down anyone involved in the disorder yesterday. For those who attended this offensive pastime, you can expect a knock on your door in the coming days or weeks to come sooner than you think. Read more:

