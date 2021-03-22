Neighbors kill 50-year-old after quarrel in Ghaziabad; 3 arrested





A 50-year-old man was killed by his neighbors after a dispute late Sunday night. Police said neighbors dragged him inside a house in Sikrod under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station and beat him with sticks and sticks. According to police, the victim identified as Gajendra Singh had clashed with his neighbors in October 2020 after his pet dog attacked the main suspects 52-year-old Chatar Singh and members of his family. Singh died at MMG Hospital after suffering from his injuries. Prima facie, it was revealed that the dispute between the two parties started in October 2020 when the pet dog Gajendras had attacked the suspects who are his neighbors. A quarrel occurred … Based on a police complaint, an FIR was set up against the suspects (the attacker in the case in question) and also a charge sheet was filed, said Awaneesh Kumar, district officer (city 2). There was another quarrel two days ago … and we took action against the suspects under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Article 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of known offenses). They were sent to jail but received a bail and were released on Sunday. Later that night, they attacked the victim, Kumar added. The victim’s family members said some of their neighbors, including Chatar and his three sons who are the main suspects had come to their home on Sunday evening. All the suspects, including Chatar Singh, his sons and other family members, dragged my husband to their house and locked the room from the inside. There, they beat him with sticks and sticks, and also opened fire on him, said Geeta Verma, the victims’ wife. However, the autopsy report revealed that Gajendra suffered no gunshot wounds and the cause of his death were antemortem wounds, police said. The Gajendras family has named nine people in their complaint, and police have registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 147 (riots), 452 (breaking home after preparing for unjust injury, assault or restraint), 302 (murder)), and 34 (actions committed by several persons pursuing a common purpose) at Nandgram police station. Police have arrested Chatar and his two sons 22-year-old Lavi Singh and 27-year-old Gaurav Singh, while his third son Sonu Kumar is on the run. According to the district officer, Kumar, The four persons are the main suspects in this case … We have interrogated other suspects in this case and we are trying to find out their involvement in the crime. The suspects (with the exception of Sonut) were arrested shortly after the incident. Over a decade ago, victim Singh worked as a contract staff member with the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) for about a year after graduating from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Later, he took agriculture as his profession, officials said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos