What you need to know about COVID-19 BC for March 22nd





THE LAST: The latest COVID-19 numbers will be provided during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Health officials announced 737 new cases and two deaths on Friday.

To date, 1,421 people in BC have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Hospital admissions are at their highest level since February 2 with 292 people in hospital, including 85 in intensive care.

There are currently 5,207 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

1,200 cases of disturbing variants have been identified, 149 of which are active.

To date, 490,022 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, with 87,139 of those being second doses. KP health officials are scheduled to give an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers at 3pm on Monday, three days after the province recorded its highest daily total since early January. A total of 737 new cases were reported on Friday, the highest day since Jan. 7, when the province recorded 761 cases. More than half of the new cases are in the Fraser Health region, which confirmed 426 cases. The seven-day average of provinces and new cases has stood above 500 since the end of February and hospitalizations have risen 35 per cent in one month. On Monday, Fraser Health announced that a COVID-19 blast at Chilliwack General Hospital was over. As of Friday, there have been 5,207 active cases in BC, the highest level since Jan. 11 with public health monitoring of 9,412 people across BC who are in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19. A total of 1,421 people in BC have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Since the provincial vaccination program began in late 2020, 490,022 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 87,139 second doses. The spread of BC immunization is accelerating with more than 24,000 people taking the dose Thursday, the highest number yet. READ MORE: What is happening elsewhere in Canada As of 7:30 p.m. PT On Sunday, Canada reported 933,790 cases of COVID-19, with 30,252 cases considered active. A total of 22,676 people have died. What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Ethe.

cough

Fatigue.

Gulçim.

Loss of taste or smell.

Headache. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Use BC Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with cold or flu symptoms, even if they are mild. People with severe breathing difficulties, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands often and carefully. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two feet away from people outside your bubble. Keep your distance from people who are sick.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

Wear a mask in public indoor spaces.

Be awaredeveloping travel tipsin different regions. More detailed information on the explosion is available atfederal government website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos