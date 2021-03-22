‘Shepherd must defend his flock:’ Judge fines, releases Alberta jailed pastor





DISTRICT ST STONY, Alta. A pastor Alberta who was held in jail for violating parole to comply with COVID-19 health orders would be released unconditionally Monday.

DISTRICT ST STONY, Alta. A pastor Alberta who was held in jail for violating parole to comply with COVID-19 health orders would be released unconditionally Monday. James Coates of GraceLife Church pleaded guilty to a felony charge and fined $ 1,500. However, one judge said the 35 days Coates had spent in custody would count as credit for the entire fine. Coates was indicted in February after officials said the church west of Edmonton had violated public health measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Provincial Court Judge Jeffrey Champion agreed to drop all charges, except one, against Coates. The pastor will go to trial in May on a charge under the Albertas Public Health Act of maintaining services that allegedly breaks a limit on the size of rallies. Crown prosecutor Leighton Gray and a defense attorney at the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedom, a group representing the pastor, had suggested Coates be fined $ 100 for violating the court venture. The judge disagreed. “I question whether $ 100 is a proper denunciation of Mr Coates’s conduct, as well as a proper precaution for others who may think ‘I may violate the chief health officer’ s instructions and get 100 $ fine, “said Champion. “It’s an issue when someone makes a decision that could affect the health and lives of thousands of people.” The judge said that when the pastor was arrested, the spread of COVID-19 was a serious concern and church services could have been “super-spreaders” of the Roman coronavirus. “The members of that (church) were going out into the community in general,” said the judge, who noted that Coates referred to himself as a shepherd. “The shepherd must defend his flock,” said the Champion. “Mr. Coates. You should not make that decision for everyone else, and your decisions could have affected the health and safety of so many of your fellow citizens.” The pastor, wearing an orange and black coveralls and taking a mask from his face, told the judge in a video conference that he was not trying to make a statement by not respecting his parole conditions. “I realized that this is how society will perceive what is happening here. (But) I’m just here in obedience to Jesus Christ, and it is my obedience to Christ that has put me against the law,” Coates said . “The court is aware that I am challenging the legitimacy of that law, but please do not make any mistake … I am not trying to make a point. I am not a political revolutionary.” GraceLife has continued to maintain services over the weekend while Coates has been in jail, including one this past weekend. Alberta Health Services said officials did not monitor the last meeting. Two weeks ago, the church itself was accused of violating health measures. Provincial regulations limit attendance at church to 15 percent and call on congregants to physically distance themselves and wear masks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 22, 2021. ___ This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship. Fakiha Baig, Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos