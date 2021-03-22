International
Preliminary results indicate that the AstraZeneca vaccine may prevent COVID-19ExBulletin
AstraZeneca says a study of its vaccine showed a 79% efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease. The study may meet FDA requirements for emergency vaccine authorization.
NOEL KING, HOST:
A coronavirus vaccine currently being used worldwide may also be available soon in the US AstraZeneca announced preliminary results today from a vaccine study involving 32,000 volunteers. The FDA requires studies like this before issuing emergency use authorization. Now, there have been some concerns about this particular vaccine. Dozens of countries temporarily stopped giving it after a very small number of recipients developed blood clots. NPR science correspondent Joe Palca is covering this. Good morning, Joe.
JOE PALCA, BYLINE: Good morning, Noel.
KING: How well did the vaccine do in this study?
PALCA: Actually, quite well. This was a study of, as you said, about 32,000 people. Two-thirds received two shots of the vaccine four weeks apart, and one-third received two shots of a placebo. And they compared the effectiveness of the vaccine – 79% were protected from taking COVID-19, which is good. One hundred percent were prevented from serious illness and hospitalization. And these results are somewhat interesting because previous studies reported by the company had much more variable results – and somewhat lower, indeed, in many circumstances. Good news.
KING: Good news. How does it compare to the other vaccines found there?
PALCA: Well, not bad. You probably remember Moderna and Pfizer. They were the first two vaccines to come out – RNA vaccines. They were reporting 90% to 95% efficiency. Johnson & Johnson, which is a vaccine very similar to AstraZeneca, was closer to 70% efficiency. So it was somewhat better than that, although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose, which makes it desirable for public health reasons – easier to get in humans.
This study did not answer the question of whether the AstraZeneca vaccine will work against some of the new variants that are circulating. It was completed in the United States before UK variants began to circulate widely in this country. And other studies have shown that it does not seem to work so well against the variant circulating in South Africa. So still a question mark there.
KING: Okay. And the variants, of course, as you reported – a very big deal. Did this study find any evidence that people who received this vaccine developed blood clots, which was why some European countries temporarily stopped giving it?
PALCA: Yes They – the company, in the press release they issued this morning, was too specific to say that they asked for any indication of this in the 21,000 or so people who received the vaccine, and they saw none. But I have to point out that this is a study of, as we say, 20,000 people getting the vaccine and the signal – if this is a rare event that only happens once in 100,000, once in a million, once in 10 million people, you just will not see it in a survey of 21,000 people. So it may be there; it may not be so.
KING: Okay. And when will the FDA make a decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine?
PALCA: Well, the company says it’s, you know, sending its FDA documents. The FDA will then go through a very detailed look at it, coming down to very individual cases in some cases to make sure its analysis agrees with AstraZeneca’s analysis. Then there is an advisory committee meeting, and then there is a decision. So anything that may come in the coming weeks or months.
KING: Okay. Joe Palca and NPR. Thank you, Joe
PALCA: We welcome you.
Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]