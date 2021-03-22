COVID-19 in Sask: 205 new cases, 123 most alleged variants of concern





Saskatchewan reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of case provinces to 31,842. There are no confirmed new cases involving the most contagious variants of coronavirus (VOC) disturbance in Saskatchewan. However, there are now 748 alleged positive VOC cases, an increase of 123 from the 625 alleged VOC cases reported on Sunday. The putative positives are found mainly in Regina with 640 suspected cases of VOC, followed by 42 in south-center, 39 in south-east, 18 in Saskatoon, eight in central-east and one in the far northeast. COVID-19 in Saskatchewan for 22 March 2021. (CBC) As of March 22, there are 156 confirmed VOCs in Saskatchewan: 149 cases of variant B1117 and seven cases of variant B1351. The Regina area accounts for 141 cases or 90 percent of confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan. There are 1,476 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of new daily cases in Saskatchewan is 158, or 13 new cases per 100,000 people. Most new cases in Regina Monday’s new cases are in the following provincial areas: Far northwest: four.

Far north-east: 11.

North-west: six.

North center: 13.

North-east: nine.

Saskatoon: 28.

Central West: a.

Central East: seven.

Regina: 102.

Southwest: a.

Southern Center: 12.

South-east: seven. The whereabouts of the four new cases remain pending. There are currently 143 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 28 of whom are in the ICU. Total recoveries rose to 29,948 as 176 more people recovered from the virus. So far, 633,275 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 2,814 as of Sunday. Regina drive-through clinic sets a new record The province says 4,344 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday. To date, a total of 144,171 doses have been administered in Saskatchewan. A nurse withdraws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at Regina Immunization Clinic, located in REAL. (Saskatchewan Health Authority) Most of the 3,116 doses administered were in Regina, followed by 489 doses administered in Saskatoon, 348 doses in the Middle East, 277 in the Far North West, and 114 in the South East. Of the doses administered in Regina, 2,362 were given at the Regina clinic. The government said this is the highest one-day amount for delivering vaccines to the car. There are 31,270 people in Saskatchewan who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Saskatchewan recovers doses of Pfizer The four Pfizer thermal carriers that were reported damaged over the weekend have not been damaged, the Saskatchewan government said. The Canada Public Health Agency decided, the province said. As a result, 5,850 doses of the delayed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Saskatchewan this week as planned, the provincial government said.

