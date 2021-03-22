International
Escape to Cancun or Maui? Tourism destinations look at new taxes as economies reopen
Make it less daisy on the sandy beaches of Cancun.
Tourists in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo will soon be hit with a new tax of about $ 11 to be paid before smoky and relaxed visitors leave the region.
The new 225 peso tax starts on April 1, just as demand is growing for spring and summer travel by tourists stranded inside for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Mexico is not the only travel destination where tourists can face new travel taxes.
Hawaii is imposing an increased tax on rental cars. Thailand added a $ 10 to a tourist fee, and even Montana, another outdoor country that grew in popularity during the pandemic, is looking to raise more tourism tax revenue.
Quintana Roo, which is also home to Playa del Carmen and Cozumel, has been among the hottest departure destinations for American travelers who have been wary of traveling too far abroad with ever-changing restrictions.
Tourism taxes are not a new topic, but they have reappeared due to COVID, said Skift global tourism reporter Lily Girma in an interview. When COVID hit, many tourism organizations saw their taxes disappear or fall or stop. Now the discussion has emerged about how to maintain revenue.
Tourism taxes are a key element for local governments around the world. Prior to COVID-19, the city of Dallas would typically raise $ 4 million to $ 7 million a month in hotel occupancy taxes, which mainly went to fund the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This fell by more than two-thirds during the pandemic, according to city budget figures.
The American Hotel and Housing Association estimates that state and local governments lost about $ 13 billion in hotel tax revenue in 2020 in the United States alone.
Usually, tourism taxes come from hotel stays and car rentals, but Girma said states are looking for ways to generate more reliable income as hotel stays have dropped during COVID-19.
Quintana Roo Secretary of State for Tourism Marisol Venegas told reporters that the tax is needed because of the deficit that the state of Quintana Roo will have due to the decline in tourism as a result of the pandemic, according to Riviera Maya Times.
Tourists at Quintana Roo will be able to pay the tax at their hotel when booking through agents at the hotel or when they leave. The state has even set up a collection point at airports to pay the tax.
Tourism destinations are also looking to add tax dollars for regenerative purposes, Girma said. This includes educating local people, environmental projects or even spending money to restore historic heritage sites.
There are also risks.
Tourism stakeholders are not happy because they think tourists do not pay for it and will go somewhere else, Girma said.
Clearly there is high demand for places like Cancun from American travelers.
The airline has 692 flights from DFW International Airport scheduled to land in Quintana Roo state in Mars, the highest number ever for each month, according to airline data company Cirium. American Airlines has increased flights to Cancun as well as other Mexican beach destinations. Airlines and Sun Country Airlines are also adding hundreds of flights from DFW to the state of the Yucatan Peninsula to meet demand.
Hawaii, which face issues with over-tourism before the pandemic, is considering a climate impact mitigation tariff to be charged for rental cars. A dollar figure for each car rental has not been set, but the bill has already passed the Hawaii House of Representatives and is working in the Senate.
Thailand began charging a new tourism tax in January, which is about $ 10 per tourist.
Montana, a pandemic hotspot for outdoor travelers seeking social distance, is considering a law that would ensure overseas travel booking firms pay the same tax as in-state companies.
Any new tax could deter tourism in a climate when travelers seek cheap departures, said Steve Schur, president of the Travel Technology Association.
Leisure travelers are incredibly price sensitive, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]