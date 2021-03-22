Police wear the tight lid of human waste investigations on Walpole Island





Police are keeping quiet about their investigation into a “suspicious death” in Walpole Island First Nation.

Content of the article Police are silent on their investigation into a suspicious death in Walpole Island First Nation. Numerous requests for information regarding the investigation made into the OPP and the First Nation Police on Walpole Island have remained unanswered. Human remains were reportedly discovered in a swampy area on the southern tip of Walpole Island last Wednesday, prompting a heavy police presence. Despite the death being considered suspicious, there is no identified threat to public safety, the Lambton OPP said in a brief media release Friday. Walpole Island Police are being assisted by the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, which is leading the investigation, Lambton OPP, the Western Region Emergency Response Team, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the OPP dog unit. An update will be provided when the information becomes available, OPP said. A resident of Walpole Island who warned The Daily News about the investigation last Thursday said residents are wondering what is going on with the investigation and where the body came from. The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said people who know local police officers do not make them say anything about the investigation. The investigation is community talk, the resident said. I walked into a store yesterday and (people) asked me the right way, what did I hear? Anyone with information about this investigation is required to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can also be made to Stop Stop Crime at 1-800-222-8477 (Tips), or by submitting an online tip at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.

