Ugadi cheers for government staff after CM announces 30% equipment | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: In what state government employees, retirees and teachers could enjoy, Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced 30% equipment and also raised the retirement age to 61 of the existing 58.

Claiming that the pandemic had badly affected the economies of states and delayed wage reviews last year, the CM said the government had decided not only to review the pay scales of government employees, but also that of teachers, retirees and categories of other employees, including contract staff. His statement to the assembly came barely days after TRS scored a decisive victory in the MLC alumni electorate election.

The increased salaries will be implemented from April 1, 2021 and will benefit 9,17,797 employees of all categories and retirees. Several trade union leaders and government employees’ associations, ministers, lawmakers met with the CM in his chambers in the assembly and thanked him for reviewing the pay scales.

Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day), which will be celebrated on April 13, came early for employees, said an association leader.

The Telangana government had last revised its pay scales in 2014 when the KCR announced the highest 43% facility immediately after state formation. In fact, the demand of long-awaited employees has been 43% of equipment, but they will now have to drop by 30%.

In the newly completed MLC polls, various unions of government employees had openly expressed their support for TRS following a reassurance from the CM about an added device.

The Election Commission of India had even slammed a notice of cause for labor union leaders for supporting the ruling party in violation of the model code.

CM said contract workers, outside workers, housekeepers, village income helpers, aid workers, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees, daily bookmakers, Afghan workers, Asha workers, Rural Poverty Alleviation Association employees (SERP) and Telangana Vidya volunteers will be eligible for increased salaries.

In addition to announcements about equipment and retirement age, the CM said family members of contributory pension scheme (CPS) employees who die while on duty will be covered by family pension policy. He said it had been decided to form a steering committee with employees’ associations and government officials as stakeholders in the evolution of the new employee health scheme (EHS) modalities according to the recommendations of the Payroll Review Commission (PRC).

He said the government will lower the age limit from 75 to 70 for the benefit of 15% of an additional pension amount for retired government employees and teachers. Similarly, the pension benefit will increase to Rs 16 lakh from Rs 12 lakh.

He said PRC-related arrears would be paid to employees along with pension benefits. Appreciating government employees, he said they had played an inspiring role during the Telangana movement and participated in Sakala Janula Samme (all people strike).

Even when the state was united, the Telangana Association of Journalists and Non-Journalists did not change the name of their association. With the same commitment, they are now participating in the development of Telangana. With their cooperation, the fruits of well-being and development are successfully reaching people, KCR said.

The government had constituted a three-member PRC headed by former IAS CR Biswal officer in 2018 to review the pay scales of government employees. The committee recommended equipment of 7.5%. Another committee was appointed by the government with chief secretary Somesh Kumar and two top secretaries K Ramakrishna Rao (finance) and Rajat Kumar (irrigation) to hold discussions with the workers’ unions and listen to them. The unions had demanded 43% equipment.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the ruling TRS had promised in its manifesto to raise wages and retirement age. Since then, the PRC and salary increases had become a major campaign issue in every election.

Rumor mills were active during the Dubbak and GHMC elections that TRS had lost mainly because of government employees who did not vote for the party as they were angry with the government for the delay in announcing the review of their pay scales. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

