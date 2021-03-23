Quota Maratha: SC points to absolute political consensus in Maharashtra | Mumbai News





Justifying its decision to bring the Marathas into the reserves, the Maharashtra government on Monday told the Supreme Court that there is absolute political consensus in the state and all parties are in its favor.

Senior Paramit Patwalia lawyer, appearing for the state, told a court judges Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Najeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat that the Maharashtra State Reserves Act for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes was passed unanimously in the assembly and all parties supported the law.

He said all 288 MLAs voted in favor of the law regardless of political affiliation and whether they belonged to the reserved or general category. Similarly, there were 78 members on the legislative council and all supported the law, he said.

Rejecting the claim that the Gaikwad Commission, which had recommended the reservation for the Marathas, was biased, the state government said it had some members from the upper castes, however the recommendations were unanimous. The commission presented its report after conducting extensive interactions with people from different walks of life, he added.

Patwalia said that the background and credentials of the Gaikwads Justice cannot be questioned, nor that of other panel members. A special quota was created for the Marathas as their inclusion within the OBC category would have no benefit, he added.

The Marathas were considered socially and educationally backward from 1901 to 1953. Even the Kalelkar commission identified the Marathas as OBC but it was rejected by the Center and since then, the Marathas have been kept out of the booking policy, he said.

The state government had drafted the law on November 30, 2018, giving 16% quota for Marathas in government jobs and admission to educational institutions. While enforcing the law, HC Bombay on June 27 last year led the government to reduce it to 12% for education and 13% for jobs as suggested by the Gaikwad panel.

Challenging the HC order, the quota claimants claimed that HC had misread the SC judgments to conclude that there is no strict 50% booking limit as set out in the 1992 Indra Sawhney case.

The state government objected that there was no illegality in granting reserves to the Maratha community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos