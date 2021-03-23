Afghan Foreign Minister to India for talks





Mohammed Haneef Atmar is on a three-day visit to New Delhi amid uncertainty over the withdrawal of US troops



Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss, among other things, the ongoing peace process in the war-torn country. The purpose of Mr. Atmar and his accompanying delegations’ visit to India is to discuss bilateral relations, strengthen regional and international consensus on the Afghan peace process, and increase cooperation, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a press release. Upon arrival, Mr. Atmar held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar. Welcome Foreign Minister M. Haneef Atmar of Afghanistan. (Held) detailed conversation on the peace process. They also exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and our development partnership, Mr Jaishankar said in a message following the discussion at the Hyderabad House. The visit is crucial as it shows Afghan governments wanting to keep India informed about exchanges with the Taliban, which entered into an agreement with the Trump administration in 2020. The Biden administration needs to decide on the next course of action, especially whether all US Troops will be withdrawn by May 1 as agreed by the Trump presidency. Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III flew to Afghanistan after his visit to India, indicating that the U.S. could deploy troops beyond May 1st. In addition to policy makers in Delhi, Mr. Atmar is also scheduled to meet with former Indian ambassadors to Kabul and engage Afghan students and businessmen stationed here. He will also interact with members of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minority communities and other Afghan refugees who are settled in India. Mr Atmar will meet with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his stay.

