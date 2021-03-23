Gujarat records the highest daily Covid cases at 1,640 | News Ahmedabad





Representative image AHMEDABAD: In 24 hours ending at 5 on Monday, Gujarat added 1,640 new cases of Covid-19, or an average of 17 cases every 15 minutes. It was the highest number ever for anyone in the state during the pandemic, surpassing the highest early number of 1,607 on November 27th. The peak was reported after 115 days.

To put the figure in perspective, the state has recorded a doubling of cases in just seven days from 890 to 15 March. The eight municipal corporations accounted for 76% of the highest daily cases in 43 days.

Amid an alarming increase, the silver lining is that the state recorded the deaths of four patients in 24 hours with a daily mortality rate of 0.2%. In comparison, the previous increase on November 27 had a mortality rate of 1% with the deaths of 16 patients.

With 7,847 active cases, the highest since January 10, hospitals in the state are rapidly filling up.

Covid severity is low

Dr Bharat Gadhvi, president of the Association of Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes, said bed occupancy in Ahmedabad private hospitals is 903 or 39% of capacity. Cases have increased in the last seven days. On March 15, occupancy was at 20% with 450 patients. We have doubled patients in that period, he said, adding that about 750 random patients are under home packages with different hospitals.

Dr Saurabh Shah, director of Aartham Hospital, said 80 of their 93 beds have been occupied since Monday evening. After Diwali, for the first time we are rejecting patients due to lack of free beds. Of those admitted, 56 have moderate symptoms. Fortunately so far, the severity of the disease is a bit low during this wave, he said.

The four major cities reported one-third or more beds occupied by designated beds. While the occupancy stands at about 33-35% in Surat and Ahmedabad, the occupancy is 56% in Vadodara and 25% in Rajkot, doctors said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos