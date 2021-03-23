Chandigarh administration closes schools, colleges by March 31; brakes back: India and Tribune





Tribune News Service Chandigarh, 22 March The UT administration has again imposed various restrictions to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the city. During a review meeting, the Administration decided to close all educational institutions by March 31st. All restaurants, hotels and dining areas have been asked to close by 11pm. The final order can be received by 10 a.m. and they must limit their customers to 50 percent of the seating capacity. Given the increase in cases at Covid-19, the Administration has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect by 31 March, but all teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend. in their workplaces throughout the working day. The online exams for Grades III to VIII will continue on schedule and the position regarding the ongoing exams for Grades IX and XI will be reviewed and the necessary instructions regarding the revised schedule will be issued later. However, the online exams being conducted by Panjab University will continue on schedule. The administration has also imposed a ban on all public gatherings and clubs “Holi milan”, hotels and UT closes schools, colleges by March 31; brakes back restaurants will not allow any ceremonial gatherings for Holi and residents must celebrate the festival at home while following proper Covid protocol. Museums, libraries, auditoriums and state theaters run by the Chandigarh Administration will remain closed until further orders. The administration has also decided not to grant new permission to hold any exhibitions or melee for the entertainment of gatherings. However, all those who have been allowed before can be allowed to complete according to their planned program. Permission from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) will be mandatory for holding any event, including political and social gatherings, and even wedding events. However, the number of guests will be limited by DC. Strict monitoring of Covid’s appropriate behavior will be done in crowded places like Sukhna Lake, Apni Mandis, markets and shopping malls. To reduce the crowd in Apni Mandis and the wholesale market in Sector 26, the Municipal Corporation will allow vegetable and fruit sellers to sell vegetables and fruits in carts by visiting different residential areas. Hosts at various events such as weddings, political rallies and other such events will ensure that all participants wear masks. Scheduled online exams The online exams for Grades III to VIII will continue on schedule and the position regarding the ongoing exams for Grades IX and XI will be reviewed. The exams conducted by UP will continue according to the schedule. UT registers 208 cases The city reported 208 new cases and one death from Covid on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,979 and the number to 363. The total number of cases at UT has reached 24,667. Hundreds of other patients were cured. What you need to know All public gatherings “Holi milan” banned; clubs, hotels, restaurants will not allow any ceremonial gatherings for Holi; residents to celebrate the festival at home by attending Covid protocols

Covid protocols State museums, libraries, auditoriums, theaters to remain closed until further orders

No new permits will be issued for holding any exhibition or mele; previously given permits may be allowed according to their planned program

Permission from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) will be mandatory for holding any event, including political and social gatherings, and wedding events; the number of guests will be limited by DC

Strict monitoring of Covid appropriate behavior will be done in crowded places like Sukhna Lake, Apni Mandis, markets and shopping malls

The Municipal Corporation will allow vendors to sell vegetables and fruits in carts in residential areas to reduce crowds in Apni Mandis and the wholesale market in Sector 26







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos