Locations and details of Island Health clinics for remote communities





Island Health is using a “whole community” approach to vaccinating people in more remote communities. Teams will visit and vaccinate all eligible residents in communities with less than 4,000 residents that are only accessible by air or ferry, or are more than a three-hour drive from a hospital. Some areas, such as Quadra Island, will have two clinics, one for seniors 80 and older and indigenous people 65 and older, and another for all other qualified adults. Other communities, like Cortes Island, will have a single clinic for everyone 18 and older. CLINICAL PLACES AND DATES The whole community access to Island Health involves two groups. Group 1 Some communities will have two clinics one for seniors 80 and older and indigenous seniors 65 and older, followed by one for all qualified adults. Several communities in this group have already had their first clinics, including Tofino, Port Hardy, Port Alice, Sointula, Port McNeill and Thetis Island. The Quadra Islands Clinic was scheduled for Monday. These are the dates of the first remaining clinics: Gabriola Island March 23 Galiano Island March 23 Isle of May 23 March Denman Island March 24 Pender Island March 24 Saturn Island March 24 Ucluelet 24 March Hornby Island 25 March After April 12, all communities in this group will have a community-based vaccination clinic for all ages 18 and older. Dates of these clinics have not been set. Qualified seniors living in these communities can call the Island Health call center at 1-833-348-4787 (7am to 7pm daily) to schedule an appointment. A support person can call on your behalf. Group 2 Some communities will have a single clinic for all qualified adults 18 and older: Sayward 23 March Kyuquot 23 March Zeballos March 24 Port Renfrew March 24-25 Cortes Island March 25-27 Tahsis March 29-30 Read Island 31 March Lasqueti Island March 29, April 1, 8, 9, 12 Golden River 6-8 April Bamfield April 7-8 Date of loss to be determined Date of determination of the island of protection Date of designation of Piers Island Residents of Sayward, Port Renfrew, Zeballos, Cortes Island, Lasquiti Island, Tahsis, Gold River and Bamfield can call 1-877-795-0755 (7am to 7pm daily) to book an appointment at a local clinic. Island Health says only residents of these communities will be booked through this call center. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW You, or the person requesting it, will need to provide: Legal name and surname Date of birth ZIP code Personal health number (aka: Care Card) Phone number (a direct line to you or your support person) Your home community will be confirmed when you book your appointment. If you live in an area that will be served by a larger clinic, you will be asked to wait for your age group and attend the clinic closest to you. If you can not attend the clinic in your community, you can book a vaccination appointment at one of the largest clinics once your age group is acceptable. If you live on an island or remote area and an entire community clinic is not planned there, you can attend the nearest clinic. Island Health requires that you be clear about where you live when booking. More information is available at Island Health Website.







