NEET Online Crash Course, JEE, KCET – ‘Getcetgo’ Launched by Karnataka Government





NEET, JEE, KCET Online Crash Course – ‘Getcetgo’ Launched | Photo Credit: iStock Images ‘GetCETgo’, a Karnataka government initiative offering a comprehensive online crash course for the Karnataka Joint Entrance Test, NEET and JEE, at a cost of less than Rs 40 for enrolled students, was launched here on Monday by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. This was to help students offset the challenges for students from last year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when many were out of the way with their exam preparations and had limited access to academic content GetCETgo will be more useful for students belonging to the backward parts of the socio-economic structure and this also includes LMS (learning management system), he added. This year, the course was also introduced for JEE, he said. GetCETgo is available through the internet portal, an android app and YouTube Channel, said an official announcement, adding that it would provide preparatory materials for KCET, NEET and JEE and the test will be available in JEE Main format. GetCETgo 2021 support services include: login support, back-end technical support, suspicion clarification and 24/7 customer service, he added. CN Deputy Prime Minister Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said the goal was to increase the number of Karnataka students at IIT. “This course facilitates learning, reviewing and taking tests. Videos, synapses and interactive tests, especially in terms of scale on an online platform, will be the first initiative by any state in the country,” he said. GetCETgo aims to benefit all students (over two lakhs) across the country who have registered for the program, Narayan said. Through this, the government will be able to provide quality crash course content at a cost of less than Rs 40 per enrolled student, said Deputy CM. GetCETgo will be available year-round from next academic year and the Karnataka Examination Authority will be entrusted with this responsibility, he said.







