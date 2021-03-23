



Coronavirus infections have steadily increased in Germany as the most contagious variant first discovered in Britain has become prevalent and the daily per capita number of countries has surpassed that of the United States. “We basically have a new pandemic,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin. We basically have a new virus, obviously of the same type but with completely different characteristics, she added. Significantly more deadly, significantly more infectious (and) infectious for longer. Since their last meeting three weeks ago, which saw both sides agree on a multi-step plan to ease restrictions, some states have tried to avoid turning into tougher blockages when the weekly number of new infections exceeds 100 per 100,000 inhabitants in three consecutive days. Merkel made it clear that she would not accept it. Unfortunately, we will have to use this emergency braking, she said. The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people was at 107 nationwide on Monday, from the mid-1960s three weeks ago. Officials agreed to largely close public life from April 1-3, adding a public holiday and closing most stores for the period. Public gatherings will be banned from April 1-5, to encourage people to stay home. Amid concerns over the rise of Germans traveling abroad for holidays, authorities also agreed on a blanket requirement for flight passengers to be tested for COVID-19 before boarding a flight to Germany. Drafting waterproof rules has legally proven a headache from time to time. A court in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, said Monday it had cracked down on rules requiring people to make appointments to visit stores. She said they violated a requirement that businesses be treated equally. The state government immediately reinstated the rules, tightening them for some businesses such as bookstores and garden centers that were previously excluded. Under the Tuesday agreement, authorities will aim to offer free tests to all students and teachers in German schools, many of which have only recently reopened after months of distance learning. Merkel said Germany, which had relatively low mortality during the first phase of the pandemic last spring, has seen successes but also setbacks and insists the situation would improve as more people are vaccinated. The vaccination campaign in Germany has so far lagged behind expectations, with only about 9% of the population receiving at least one first stroke and 4% receiving both doses by Sunday. It is difficult for more than we thought, Merkel said. But there is definitely visible light at the end of the tunnel. Asked about EU plans to limit the export of vaccines and ingredients, Merkel said she supported the Bloc Executive Committee’s efforts to ensure compliance with contracts, citing supply problems the EU has had with AstraZeneca . Britain, which left the EU last year, has strongly protested against the plans, fearing it could be interrupted by deliveries. Merkel said she and French President Emmanuel Macron had each talked to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the issue in recent days and that EU leaders would aim to make a responsible decision at a virtual summit on Thursday. AP journalist Geir Moulson contributed to this report. Follow the AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

