Found 3,000 year old gold mask Updated: 11:22 PM EDT 22 March 2021

The remains of a gold mask are among a large coffin of 3,000-year-old objects found at an archeological site in China's Sichuan province. Estimated to be made of 84% gold and weighing over half a pound, the ceremonial mask is one of more than 500 items found in six newly discovered "sacrifice pits", according to the country's National Cultural Heritage Administration. The findings were made in Sanxingdui, a 4.6-square-mile area outside the capital of Chengdu province. Some experts believe the findings will shed light on the state of Shu, a kingdom that was conquered in 316 BC. In addition to the gold mask, archaeologists also found bronze, gold leaf, and objects made of ivory, jade, and bone. More than 50,000 ancient artifacts have been found in Sanxingdui since the 1920s, when a local farmer accidentally came across a number of relics in the country. Experts believe the pits were used for sacrificial purposes, explaining why many of the items involved were ritually burned as they were thrown and buried.

