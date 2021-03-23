India has reason to worry if China backs the military in Myanmar to suppress the protests

India has refrained from commenting on the coup but New Delhi is watching developments in Myanmar closely. If China had a hand after the coup, India has reason to worry. China has long been interested in building a high-speed rail line from Kunming to Muse, the capital of Mu Se Township in northern Shan State in Myanmar, located on the Shwell River and connected by a road and bridge to Ruilli in the Province. Yunan to China This will be the first stage.

In the second and final phase, the line will run from Muse to Mandalay and then to Kyaukphyu port in Rakhine province in western Myanmar. The port is on the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

There was strong opposition to the project from the people of Myanmar as the project will involve cutting down trees over a wide region through which the railway line will pass. It will cause deforestation, which, in turn, will have a negative impact on the ecology of the affected areas. In the face of fierce public opposition, work on the project could not begin but it was never officially abandoned.

The Chinese have always said that the project will be taken over and completed. Now, with the military in power, the situation is conducive for China to ignore public opposition and evaporate the railway project, posing a strategic threat to India.

Where does the strategic threat lie? China has already had direct access to the Arabian Sea on the western flank of India via Pakistan (and also through the part of Pak-occupied Kashmir). It has taken over the seaport of Gwadar from Pakistan and is reportedly planning to build a naval base in the port.