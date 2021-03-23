International
With 40,715 cases, India sees slight decline in new infections
After seeing a rising trend for almost 12 days, India finally saw a drop in new daily Covid-19 cases.
About 40,715 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number to 1,16,86,796, the Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.
Read also | Six Wrong Calls in the Post-Covid Economy
The number of fresh infections is lower than that recorded in the last two days, when it had reached 46,951. Over the past week, India has seen the sharpest increase in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 months.
While Maharashtra continues to be the largest contributor to the daily count, the state also saw a slight drop in new cases on Tuesday, with 24,645 infections reported.
The central government said Monday that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report an increase in new cases and account for 80.5% of the new case load.
In addition, the death toll in the country rose to 1,60,166 with 199 more people contracting the disease. The number of fatalities has also dropped compared to Monday when he was 212 years old.
Up to 29,785 recoveries from Covid-19 over the same duration, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,11,81,253.
As a result, there are 3,45,377 active cases in the country. India had broken the three-loop value of an active number on Sunday.
The number was 3,34,646 on Monday while it stood at 3,09,087 on Sunday.
India’s Covid-19 number had crossed the 20 lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. He crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 loops on October 11, crossed 80 loops on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-lane limit on December 19th.
Tests performed so far
India had tested 23,54,13,233 samples for Covid-19 by March 22, the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) said on Tuesday.
Of these, 9,67,459 samples were tested on Monday.
Vaccinations in India
The country has so far administered 4,84,94,594 anti-Covid strikes.
The vaccination machine spread across the country on January 16 with healthcare workers being inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers began on 2 February.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 years and older with defined contemporary conditions.
