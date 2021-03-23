Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala will experience isolated rain and isolation | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India 5-Day Nationwide Forecast The continuing western unrest over the Western Himalayan region will maintain its intensity on Tuesday. Moreover, moisture penetration from the North Arabian Sea over Northwest India will also continue until Tuesday. Under the influence of these meteorological features, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has predicted: (i) High prevalence in snow / sleet, storms and lightning most likely in the Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) on 23 March. Isolated hailstorms are expected over Himachal Pradesh on March 23 and over Uttarakhand on March 23-24. Heavy isolated rain / snowfall is also on the maps across Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 23 March. (ii) Extensive rainfall, storms and lightning are forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 23 March, and isolated in torrential rains over Rajasthan on the same day. Isolated hailstorms are also possible during Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the day. Therefore, IMD issued an orange alarm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Tuesday. Meanwhile, further Western unrest follows and is expected to affect regional weather from Saturday. Rain / snow events throughout Arunachal Pradesh will continue throughout this week, as their intensity changes from time to time. Storm can accompany the event. Two cyclical cycles over Southeast Madhya Pradesh and another over Coastal Karnatakawill also bring rain to isolated places in most of Central, Western and Southern Peninsula India over the next two days Storms and lightning in isolated places are also expected over India Central and West over the next two days, while isolated hail storms are particularly likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 23 March. These subdivisions will stand under an orange alarm for the day. As for mercury levels, maximum temperatures will be 3C to 8C lower than the average across the Punjab fields until Thursday. Areas above 40C in Gujarat will be expanded as we head to the weekend. On the other hand, the overnight minimum will be 3C to 8C higher than normal along the Maharashtra coast, Goa and coastal Karnataka by Friday. However, there are no heat wave conditions across the country over the next five days, IMD adds. 2-Day Regional Forecast Tuesday Precipitation and snowstorms are likely to spread over Jammu & Kashmir and western Himachal Pradesh.

Extensive snow and storms are expected over Ladakh, and heavy rain / snow and storms are expected over eastern Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Punjab can be for some scattered rains and storms.

Isolated rain / snow and storms are forecast over Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, and isolated rain and storms over Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar. Lakshadweep

Maximum temperatures can reach 40C in some places of Maharashtra and coastal Odisha. Wednesday Scattered rain / snow and storms are forecast over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. Scattered rain and storms are likely over Kerala.

Isolated snow / rain and storms are possible over Ladakh and Sikkim, and isolated rain and storms across the Punjab, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Maximum temperatures can reach 40C in some places of Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

