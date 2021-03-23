International Service Corporation for Partner with the National Alliance for Poor Children





Losing a loved one can be extremely difficult, especially for children who experience loss in different ways. Tweet this In addition to the new partnership with NAGC, as part of a commitment to serve grieving families, the Dignity Memorial sites also offer: The 24-hour Compassionate Helpline which provides families with access to 13 months of free access to a confidential telephone for licensed grief counseling professionals.

The Dignity Memorial Guide Series, a complimentary set of grief material that presents knowledge from well-known grief experts. This extensive collection of brochures, brochures, and online resources provides professional advice and compassionate guidance to help families understand and process complex emotions of grief. “We are excited by the potential impact of our partnership with the Dignity Memorial sites for those we serve together. Our common goal is to comfort those in distress, along with NAGC ‘s proven ability to produce resources. creates the potential for a successful partnership that builds families up, “he said Vicki Jay, Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance for Miserable Children. About Service International Corporation

Service International Corporation (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North American leading provider of death care products and services. IN 31 December 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 297 are combined locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our business, we represent the Dignity Memorial brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, attentive service and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about the Dignity Memorial, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, “Service Corporation International” and “SCI” ​​refer to Service Corporation International and its partners. About the Dignity Memorial

The Dignity Memorial Network with more than 2,000 burial, cremation and cemetery service providers is North American the most trusted source for funeral and memorial services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unparalleled combination of products and locations that serve families with care, integrity, respect and attention to detail like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com. About the National Alliance for Upset Children (NAGC)

The National Alliance for Upset Children (NAGC), based in Lubbock, Texas, is a non-profit organization that raises awareness of the needs of children and adolescents suffering a death and provides education and resources to anyone who supports them. NAGC is a North American network of over 1,300 professionals, institutions, and volunteers promoting best practices, educational programming, and critical resources to facilitate the mental, emotional, and physical health of bereaved children and their families. Through the collective voices of our members and partners, we educate, advocate and raise awareness about childhood misery. For more information about NAGC, please visitwww.childrengrieve.org. Contact: SCIMedia Line

713-525-5235

[email protected] SOURCE Service International Corporation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos